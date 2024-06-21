Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
a roblox player battling a shark in GPO
Image via Grand Quest Games
Category:
Roblox

How to use the Trading Hub in Grand Piece Online (GPO) – All locations

It's deadly waters in there.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Jun 20, 2024 11:12 pm

The Trading Hub in Grand Piece Online is a core area that lets you trade items with other players. It was introduced to Roblox’s GPO in update 3.5, replacing the Trading Island.

Recommended Videos

So, if you’re a returning GPO player wondering where the Trading Island disappeared to, it was replaced by the Trading Hub. If you’re a new player, don’t worry—getting into and using the Trading Hub is pretty straightforward.

Here’s how to find and use the Trading Hub in Grand Piece Online now.

How to enter the Trading Hub in GPO

the main screen of GPO
Will you set sail or join the Universal Hub? Screenshot by Dot Esports

To enter the Trading Hub in Grand Piece Online, you can either join directly through the Universal Hub or if you have a friend in the Trading Hub you can enter the code “!join (friend’s username)” and you will teleport to them.

While there’s no level restrictions when it comes to accessing the Trading Hub in GPO, there is caps on the items you’ll be offered. E.g., if you’re around level 100, you” only be able to trade fruits and low-level drops, which may not be super valuable.

To maximize your trading potential and earn a good profit, you should be at least level 450 to 500 as this is where you can trade every GPO item. While things aren’t going to be too bad if you’re just collecting low-levelled things, it’s far better to have everything available and it will mean you also get better returns on your investments.

How to use the Trading Hub in GPO

How you use the Trading Hub in Grand Piece Online will really depend on whether you’re more interested in selling or purchasing items.

If you want to sell an item, you can enter the items you’d like to sell or trade into the chat and wait for someone to respond. You can also purchase a Trading Sign from the store and add what you want to trade. Then, you can stand with the others in the hub who also have signs and wait for someone to initiate a trade.

If you’re looking for an item, check the chat or head over to players with the Trading signs and see if there’s anything interesting. If there is, click the “trade” button, choose who you want to trade with and offer a trade, which will either be accepted or rejected.

What happened to GPO’s Trading Island?

GPO’s Trading Island, which was added in update two, was removed and replaced with the Trading Hub due to the sheer number of scammers and exploiters inhabiting the island.

Although scams are still possible in the Trading Hub, they are less prominent. However, you still need to be careful when trading.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.
twitter