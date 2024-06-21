How to use the Trading Hub in Grand Piece Online (GPO) – All locations

The Trading Hub in Grand Piece Online is a core area that lets you trade items with other players. It was introduced to Roblox’s GPO in update 3.5, replacing the Trading Island.

So, if you’re a returning GPO player wondering where the Trading Island disappeared to, it was replaced by the Trading Hub. If you’re a new player, don’t worry—getting into and using the Trading Hub is pretty straightforward.

Here’s how to find and use the Trading Hub in Grand Piece Online now.

How to enter the Trading Hub in GPO

Will you set sail or join the Universal Hub? Screenshot by Dot Esports

To enter the Trading Hub in Grand Piece Online, you can either join directly through the Universal Hub or if you have a friend in the Trading Hub you can enter the code “!join (friend’s username)” and you will teleport to them.

While there’s no level restrictions when it comes to accessing the Trading Hub in GPO, there is caps on the items you’ll be offered. E.g., if you’re around level 100, you” only be able to trade fruits and low-level drops, which may not be super valuable.

To maximize your trading potential and earn a good profit, you should be at least level 450 to 500 as this is where you can trade every GPO item. While things aren’t going to be too bad if you’re just collecting low-levelled things, it’s far better to have everything available and it will mean you also get better returns on your investments.

How to use the Trading Hub in GPO

How you use the Trading Hub in Grand Piece Online will really depend on whether you’re more interested in selling or purchasing items.

If you want to sell an item, you can enter the items you’d like to sell or trade into the chat and wait for someone to respond. You can also purchase a Trading Sign from the store and add what you want to trade. Then, you can stand with the others in the hub who also have signs and wait for someone to initiate a trade.

If you’re looking for an item, check the chat or head over to players with the Trading signs and see if there’s anything interesting. If there is, click the “trade” button, choose who you want to trade with and offer a trade, which will either be accepted or rejected.

What happened to GPO’s Trading Island?

GPO’s Trading Island, which was added in update two, was removed and replaced with the Trading Hub due to the sheer number of scammers and exploiters inhabiting the island.

Although scams are still possible in the Trading Hub, they are less prominent. However, you still need to be careful when trading.

