How to appear offline in Roblox

Roblox is undoubtedly the most fun with friends, but sometimes you just want to fly solo and play your favorite games in quiet. Thankfully, you can appear offline in Roblox to avoid the attention—here’s how.

Appearing offline in Roblox, explained

Unfortunately, you can’t just turn off the green “online” indicator in Roblox. Unlike some games, there isn’t a simple toggle that lets you appear offline. But there’s a way to deceive your friends into thinking you’re AFK.

Solo Roblox is underrated. Image via Roblox Corporation

You can tweak your privacy settings to prevent your friends from sending messages, joining your game, or inviting you to their games. To do so, follow these steps:

Log into your Roblox account and open Account settings by selecting the gear icon on the top right. Select the Privacy tab. Under the Communication section, switch all comms options to “No one.” Next, under the Other settings section, you can turn off multiple relevant options, including who can join you in experiences, make you a member of their private server, see your inventory, trade with you, and more. When done, close the window, and you are all set to be left alone

Just so you know, your friends will still know you are online—they just won’t know what game you are in or whether you are playing at all. If you switch off communication, they won’t be able to send you messages. If you disable invites, they won’t be able to invite you to their servers or games.

While this may not seem like an apt replacement for actually appearing offline in Roblox, it’s the only way you can get close to the solitary gaming experience you seek—at least for now.

