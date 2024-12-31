Dodgeball Legends codes (December 2024)

Updated Dec. 31, 2024: Found the latest codes.

Is there a more thrilling game involving a ball? I don’t think so! If you don’t know the rules, go outside and play with friends, then come back. If you’re already familiar with this adrenaline-pumping experience, give it your all to become a true champion. And, of course, use Dodgeball Legends codes for freebies.

All Dodgeball Legends codes list

Active Dodgeball Legends codes

1000LIKES —Redeem for 1k Coins (New)

—Redeem for 1k Coins 2000LIKES —Redeem for 1k Coins (New)

—Redeem for 1k Coins RELEASE —Redeem for 2k Coins

—Redeem for 2k Coins 1MVISITS —Redeem for Free rewards

—Redeem for Free rewards UPDATE—Redeem for 1k Coins

Expired Dodgeball Legends codes

There are no inactive Dodgeball Legends codes at the moment.

How to redeem codes in Dodgeball Legends

Redeeming Dodgeball Legends codes is fast and easy with our detailed instructions listed below:

Follow these two simple steps and redeem your codes for freebies | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Dodgeball Legends on Roblox. Click the SETTINGS icon on the left side. Insert a code into the Enter code here pop-up text box. Hit the green REDEEM button and claim your gifts.

If you want to try a similar game in which you can also grab freebies, check the Blade Ball codes article or jump to our devoted Roblox Codes section.

