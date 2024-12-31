Forgot password
Dodgeball Legends codes (December 2024)

Grab those extra coins right now with the latest Dodgeball Legends codes, but make sure to act fast because they will expire soon.
Image of Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović
|

Published: Dec 31, 2024 06:15 am

Updated Dec. 31, 2024: Found the latest codes.

Is there a more thrilling game involving a ball? I don’t think so! If you don’t know the rules, go outside and play with friends, then come back. If you’re already familiar with this adrenaline-pumping experience, give it your all to become a true champion. And, of course, use Dodgeball Legends codes for freebies.

All Dodgeball Legends codes list

Active Dodgeball Legends codes 

  • 1000LIKES—Redeem for 1k Coins (New)
  • 2000LIKES—Redeem for 1k Coins (New)
  • RELEASE—Redeem for 2k Coins
  • 1MVISITS—Redeem for Free rewards
  • UPDATE—Redeem for 1k Coins

Expired Dodgeball Legends codes

  • There are no inactive Dodgeball Legends codes at the moment.

How to redeem codes in Dodgeball Legends

Redeeming Dodgeball Legends codes is fast and easy with our detailed instructions listed below:

How to redeem Dodgeball Legends codes
Follow these two simple steps and redeem your codes for freebies | Screenshot by Dot Esports
  1. Launch Dodgeball Legends on Roblox.
  2. Click the SETTINGS icon on the left side.
  3. Insert a code into the Enter code here pop-up text box.
  4. Hit the green REDEEM button and claim your gifts.

If you want to try a similar game in which you can also grab freebies, check the Blade Ball codes article or jump to our devoted Roblox Codes section.

