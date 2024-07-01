Coffee Shop Tycoon codes (July 2024)

Tycoon games are extremely popular on Roblox, and Coffee Shop Tycoon is easy to get into—and you can earn big boosts by using codes.

Coffee Shop Tycoon in Roblox recently had a large update, adding a second floor, new workers, toppings, and upgrades. It’s now the perfect time to jump into the game, but the early stages can be slow.

Using codes is a great way to bypass those early stages and immediately get the ball rolling in Coffee Shop Tycoon, and we’re here to help with a list of codes you can redeem.

All Coffee Shop Tycoon codes (Working)

While some games will gatekeep you from entering codes for rewards, ensuring you reach a certain point in the game or have completed a specific task, Coffee Shop Tycoon codes can be redeemed instantly to give you a nice boost.

You can see all the known codes for Coffee Shop Tycoon below. Make sure to bookmark this page for any additional rewards added to Coffee Shop Tycoon in the future!

XXMINECRAFTGAMER2iXX —Redeem for 200x Cash

—Redeem for 200x Cash SUGAR—Redeem to unlock Sugar Topping

How to redeem Coffee Shop Tycoon codes

The ability to redeem Coffee Shop Tycoon codes is unlocked one you complete the tutorial, which in our experience only takes a couple of minutes. After that, follow these steps:

Launch Coffee Shop Tycoon if you haven’t already. Hit the ‘ABX’ option on the left-hand side of the screen. Enter the code where it says ‘Enter Code’. Hit ‘Redeem’ and claim your rewards.

