Blades of Chance Codes (March 2024)

Who doesn’t like swords? Well, Blades of Chance is one of the newest ways to collect and battle with unique swords inside of Roblox, and with codes you can even increase your chances of getting something rarer.

Codes are a big part of Roblox games as they typically allow players to redeem a variety of items and other goodies without needing to play. So you can make the most of your time in Blades of Chance here’s a look at all of the codes currently available.

All Blades of Chance code list

All Blades of Chance codes (Working)

Right now there are no working Blades of Chance codes.

All Blades of Chance codes (Expired)

There are no expired Blades of Chance codes yet.

How to redeem codes in Blades of Chance

Enter your code. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Redeeming codes in Blades of Chance is extremely easy and can be done right from the moment you start playing in the playlist. Here’s a step-by-step guide so you can reap the rewards of codes for Blades of Chance:

Open the Roblox launcher. Boot up the Blades of Chance game. Enter the code into the text box in the bottom right corner. Press Enter.

Now you’ve done that, you should be able to see your rewards appear in-game.

How to get more Blades of Chance codes

The best way to get new Blades of Chance codes is to check back here; we’ll keep our lists as current as possible. If you want to be a sleuth then we’d suggest checking social media related to Blades of Chance as this is where you’ll likely see shared codes.

Why are my Blades of Chance codes not working?

The most common reason codes don’t work in Roblox games including Blades of Chance is they have expired. These codes can expire at any time, so even if they are on the working list don’t be shocked if they have expired. Another reason a code might not work is it’s spelled incorrectly. Make sure you’re double-checking the spelling when entering codes and PC players should always copy and paste the code from our list.

What is Blades of Chance?

Blades of Chance is a robot game based around an RNG system that will allow you to unlock new swords. These swords aren’t just for showing off though, they can be used to battle other players, slay bosses, and complete quests to earn more blades.

