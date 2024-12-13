Blade League release countdown: Exact start time and date

A new experience from the team behind Blade Ball is coming soon to Roblox to wrap up the year in style. That’s Blade League, described by developers as “the ultimate” fusion between their own Blade Ball and the beloved sport of soccer.

In this new spin on their previous game, two teams face off to score seven goals before their opponents can do the same. You can play solo against another solo player, or join forces in teams of two, three, or four players. Each team takes one side of the field, using their skills and whatever boosts they can find to guarantee the win.

Though there are no cars, the first visual reference that comes to mind is none other than Psyonix’s hit game Rocket League. At least from what we can see in the fast-paced trailer for the upcoming release.

Blade League is releasing for all players on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 11am CT. Before that, it is in early access with limited availability.

The team at Wiggity is also preparing a special seven-hour release event as soon as it comes out. That is going to be from 11am to 5:59pm CT, and you can join the party early by showing some interest in participating.

Blade League release countdown

With the release just around the corner, it can’t hurt to have a visual reminder, can it?

Knowing that, we’ve put together a countdown to the exact time the game comes out, which is also the time when the release event begins. If you’re looking forward to those, make sure to check back in with us regularly to see the exact time you still have to wait.

Blade League release time

When the timer hits zero, you know it’s time to enter Blade League‘s page on Roblox and start scoring goals!

What platforms is Blade League available on?

So far, unless something changes in the process, the experience is probably going to be released for all platforms that currently support Roblox, except the VR headsets—which is what happens with most new games there.

If you need a refresher, the consoles, computers, and mobile devices supported are:

Android

iOS

PlayStation 4

Windows

Xbox One

That means you can just start playing in the same devices you already play your current favorite Roblox experiences, and everything should be smooth. For more information, you can check out the developers’ account on X (formerly Twitter), which is regularly updated as new content comes out.

