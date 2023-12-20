Royale High is celebrating the holidays, and it’s holding a quiz at the Crystal Fountain. By participating in this quiz, you can earn diamonds and XP, but that’s not important, is it? The main draw of answering these questions is the chance to win the Glitterfrost halo.

You can use our answers to improve your chances of winning the halo in Winter 2023 Glitterfrost.

All Royale High Halo answers for Winter 2023 Glitterfrost

We’ve got you covered. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you log into Royale High, go to the main courtyard and get close to the fountain. You’ll see an option to “Make a Wish.” Select this, and you will close your eyes and receive one of 15 random stories. Feel free to read them if you want, but you can also skip through them. Most of them are only one or two clicks anyway.

At the end of the story, you’ll be given four choices. There are no right or wrong answers here, which means you have to pick what the author(s) of this story think is the best answer. Normally, I’d advise you to make these choices yourself, but let’s face it, we just want that halo, right? You need to pick the “right” answer to get that halo.

Look at the author’s name if you aren’t sure which question you are answering. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These stories are random—you may not always know which one you are reading and answering questions for. But one thing you’ll always know is the author of each story. I found this to be the easiest way when pick answers.

User Answer bluethemouse B T0N1_03 A and C (either is fine) DiamondGoggles1 C and D phoebephase All answers except B p1nk_catt and tigersnow7 C StarliePuff A FashionistaQueen56 None, sorry if you get this one ChantelDesire and T0N1_03 A and C Gemstonewater A TotallyNotSav Another one without the ‘right’ answer SlytherinQueen1116 C and D PastelMoon_7 and xS0n1a A GhostlyDamsel D misswillowpuff A missOpa07 A

Picking any of these answers gives you a very small chance of winning the Winter Halo. Here’s the bad news—you have less than a 0.01 percent chance of winning the head ornament. I know this is discouraging, but thankfully, you can do this quiz up to 12 times a day (but you probably shouldn’t do it that often.

How often can I do the Royale High fountain questions?

You can take the quiz once every two hours. You have a chance to win each time you do it, so there’s no reason not to try. Taking the quiz is free—you just need to be patient.

Only 40 minutes left until my next attempt. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can use your notebook to keep tabs on when you can answer another question again. I also found it helpful to use my phone, set a two-hour timer, and finish another question when it rings. Yeah, I’ve been doing this for a few days now. I even woke up late one night just to see if I could get lucky.

Keep at it, and you might just be one of the few lucky ones to win the Glitterfest 2023 Halo. Good luck.