Players using various Aura to showcase their look in Aura Craft.
All Roblox Aura Craft recipes, listed

Gotta find them all!
Published: May 18, 2024 03:04 am

Similar to Infinite CraftRoblox’s Aura Craft allows you to blend different elements to form new Auras, which are showcased on your character.

The game has four elemental Aura to start your journey: Fire, Water, Wind, and Earth. You also get time Aura after spending a minute. While combining them to form new elements is easy at first, it starts getting complicated once you have a lot of elements. You’d need to match specific elements with each other to find new ones, and that can be a challenging endeavor.

So, here’s our recipe list for all the Aura in Aura Craft to make your life easier in Roblox.

What are the recipes in Roblox’s Aura Craft?

Roblox's Aura Craft recipes and the Butterfly Aura in the game.
There's a ton to experiment with.

According to Aura Craft, there are 280 elements that players can obtain to make their Aura look pretty and unique. Some of the Auras are present on the map, like the Bat Aura, which can be found by simply entering the cave in the mountain. On the other hand, you can fall on the Lava to get that element or climb up the hill with a waterfall to get Challenge Aura.

Here is a list of all the possible combinations for finding a new Aura. Hit Ctrl+F and type in an element or Aura to find its recipe.

Element + Element = New Aura Element + Element = New Aura
Adrenaline + Phonk = PartyAdrenaline + Speed = Hyper
Air + Air = CloudAir + Monk = Calm
Air + Wind = SkyAlien + Rocket = UFO
Angel + Power = DivineAquatic + Life = Mermaid
Awesome + Rain = TacosBalance + Unity = Geometry
Bat + Superhero = BatmanBatman + Sinister = Joker
Boss + Gold = WealthBoss + Power = Supreme
Buddha + Rainbow = MuseCalm + Air = Breeze
Calm + Ninja = ZenChaos + Reaper = Doom
Cloud + Rainbow = HarmonyCoal + Coal = Gem
Coal + Water = GoldCourage + Energy = Radiance
Courage + Time = OminousCursed + Technology = Troll
Cycle + Equinox = ContrastCycle + Space = Eclipse
Darkness + Darkness = CursedDarkness + Deception = Hidden
Darkness + Power = BossDarkness + Starlight = Shadow
Darth + Supreme = SithDeath + Cycle = Werewolf
Death + Desert = DroughtDeath + Energy = Necromancer
Death + Fire = ToxicDeath + Freedom = Chained
Death + Gem = AmberDeath + God = Devil
Death + Life = RavenDeath + Love = Heartbreak
Death + Rage = HellbentDeath + Sleep = Nightmare
Death + Spirit = WraithDeath + Unity = Chaos
Death + Void = DarknessDemon + Energy = Rage
Desert + Geometry = SphinxDevil + Life = Reaper
Devil + Super = SupervillainDoom + Doom = Apocalypse
Doom + Life = SinisterDust + Fire = Spirit
Dust + Stone = SandEarth + Earth = Stone
Earth + Space = StarEarth + Star = Planet
Earth + Water = PlantEarth + Wind = Dust
Element 1 + Element 2 Final AuraEnergy + Fire = Eternal Flame
Energy + Infinite = EternalEnergy + Monk = Buddha
Energy + Storm = LightningEruption + Earth = Crust
Explosive + Life = AdrenalineExplosive + Space = Big Bang
Fire + Earth = LavaFire + Fire = Wildfire
Fire + Monk = NinjaFire + VIP = Crimson King
Future + God = OmniscientFuture + Past = Karma
Future + Wonder = PastGalaxy + Earth = Vortex
Gem + Earth = VibranceGem + Love = Ruby
Gem + Luck = EmeraldGem + Stone = Treasure
Gem + Time = PerfectionGeometry + Science = Chemistry
God + Life = RoyaltyGod + Lightning = Zeus
God + Sky = HeavenGod + Star = Apollo
God + Time = AngelGod + Trident = Poseidon
Gold + Harmony = SuperbGravity + Star = Supernova
Harmony + Harmony = SerenityHaunted + Earth = Graveyard
Hyper + Joy = AwesomeIce + Earth = Glacier
Ice + Time = CryogenInfinite + Blossom = Spring
Infinite + Crown = EmperorInfinite + God = Vision
Infinite + Infinite = MysteryInfinite + Monk = Abundance
Joy + Jedi = YodaKnight + God = Ares
Knight + VIP = CrownLava + Earth = Volcano
Lava + Lava = MagmaLife + Blizzard = Frostbite
Life + Cycle = DeathLife + Energy = Power
Life + Fire = PhoenixLife + Gravity = Nebula
Life + Life = ZenithLife + Magic = Fairy
Life + Nature = ButterflyLife + Power = Unity
Life + Rainbow = HypnoticLife + Rose = Daisy
Life + Sky = GodLife + Space = Science
Life + Star = FireflyLife + Tsunami = Trident
Life + VIP = Royal PowerLife + Water = Aquatic
Lightning + Lightning = PlasmaMagic + Fire = Ring of Fire
Magic + Magic = SorcererMagic + Time = Mystic
Magic + Water = BubblesMagic + Wind = Shimmer
Magma + Geyser = EruptionMetal + Life = Robot
Metal + Lightning = TeslaMetal + Power = Platinum
Meteor + Meteor = Meteor ShowerMoon + Rocket = Alien
Mystery + Life = WonderMystery + Wonder = Deception
Nature + Plant = RoseNightmare + God = Medusa
Ninja + Fire = DemonNinja + Plant = Blossom
Ninja + Wind = SpeedNoob + Big Bang = Mlg
Noob + Divine = GigaNuclear + Supernova = Fission
Party + Energy = DiscoPeace + Death = Phantom
Perfection + Monk = BalancePerfection + Third Eye = Prism
Phantom + Darkness = Dark AngelPhantom + Life = Specter
Phantom + Phantom = HauntedPhoenix + Power = Dragon
Plant + Plant = TreePortal + Magic = Ender
Portal + Wind = RiftPower + Energy = Super
Power + Power = CouragePure + Galaxy = Quasar
Quasar + Infinite Vortex = SingularityRadiance + Energy = Euphoria
Radioactive + Explosive = NuclearRadioactive + Plasma = Explosive
Rage + Ninja = KoRage + Sorcerer = Itadori
Rainbow + Monk = Third EyeRainbow + Shimmer = Glitter
Raven + Harmony = PeaceReaper + Life = Vengeance
Reaper + Reaper = MacabreRhythm + Aquatic = Crab
Rhythm + Future = PhonkRhythm + Love = Pulse
Rhythm + Power = DubstepRhythm + Speed = Hip Hop
Rhythm + Technology = SynthwaveRhythm + Zen = Harp
Rng + Infinite = RhythmRng + Life = Luck
Rose + Rainbow = LoveRoyal Power + VIP = Knight
Sad + Cloud = RainSad + Cycle = Joy
Sand + Energy = SandstormSand + Sand = Desert
Science + Energy = TechnologyScience + Space = Rocket
Sinister + Aquatic = PirateSinister + Time = Wicked
Sky + Energy = SunshineSky + Night = Twilight
Sky + Sky = SpaceSky + Time = Night
Sleep + Calm = TranquilitySleep + Time = Dream
Space + Energy = GravitySpace + Space = Galaxy
Space + Spirit = Aurora BorealisSpace + Time = Dark Matter
Spirit + Earth = EarthquakeSpirit + Ice = Snow
Spirit + Spirit = MagicSpirit + Water = Storm
Spirit + Wind = TornadoSpring + Life = Freedom
Spring + Rainbow = FloralStar + Aurora Borealis = North Star
Star + Magic = StarlightStar + Wind = Solar Wind
Stone + Fire = MetalStone + Gravity = Magnetic
Stone + Night = MoonStone + Rainbow = Quartz
Stone + Space = MeteorStone + Stone = Coal
Storm + Snow = BlizzardStorm + Spirit = Rainbow
Storm + Storm = HurricaneStorm + Water = Tsunami
Super + Life = SuperheroSuperhero + Space = Jedi
Supervillain + Jedi = DarthSupreme + Supreme = Luxury
Synthwave + Plasma = FermoticSynthwave + Speed = Techtronic
Time + Black Hole = VoidTime + Infinite = Future
Time + Monk = SleepTime + Plant = Life
Time + Power = InspirationTime + Time = Infinite
Time + Water = IceToxic + Energy = Radioactive
Toxic + Life = PlagueTranquility + Serenity = Equinox
Tree + Energy = NatureTree + Tree = Air
Tree + Water = SwampTroll + Sad = Noob
Vengeance + Life = ApexVengeance + Rage = Revenge
Vision + Gravity = RelativityVision + Hypnotic = Cryptic
Volcano + Water = GeyserVortex + Infinite = Infinite Vortex
Vortex + Magic = PortalVortex + Space = Black Hole
Water + Dust = EnergyWater + Fire = Yin Yang
Water + Power = WaterfallWater + Tornado = Spout
Water + Water = OceanWealth + Cycle = Brokie
Yin Yang + Time = RngYin Yang + Water = Monk
Zenith + Starlight = BeaconZenith + Technology = AI

If you fancy spending some Robux, you can also use the Auto option in the game, which allows you to merge your elements automatically and find new possibilities from your combinations. You can also use Robux to get a hint about finding an Element or buy Rare Aura from the shop, which can’t be made in the game.

There are coins scattered all over the map, so you can also collect them and spend them in the shop for a chance to get a Rare Aura to complete your collection.

