All Roblox Aura Craft recipes, listed

Similar to Infinite Craft, Roblox’s Aura Craft allows you to blend different elements to form new Auras, which are showcased on your character.

The game has four elemental Aura to start your journey: Fire, Water, Wind, and Earth. You also get time Aura after spending a minute. While combining them to form new elements is easy at first, it starts getting complicated once you have a lot of elements. You’d need to match specific elements with each other to find new ones, and that can be a challenging endeavor.

So, here’s our recipe list for all the Aura in Aura Craft to make your life easier in Roblox.

What are the recipes in Roblox’s Aura Craft?

There’s a ton to experiment with. Screenshot by Dot Esports

According to Aura Craft, there are 280 elements that players can obtain to make their Aura look pretty and unique. Some of the Auras are present on the map, like the Bat Aura, which can be found by simply entering the cave in the mountain. On the other hand, you can fall on the Lava to get that element or climb up the hill with a waterfall to get Challenge Aura.

Here is a list of all the possible combinations for finding a new Aura. Hit Ctrl+F and type in an element or Aura to find its recipe.

Element + Element = New Aura Element + Element = New Aura Adrenaline + Phonk = Party Adrenaline + Speed = Hyper Air + Air = Cloud Air + Monk = Calm Air + Wind = Sky Alien + Rocket = UFO Angel + Power = Divine Aquatic + Life = Mermaid Awesome + Rain = Tacos Balance + Unity = Geometry Bat + Superhero = Batman Batman + Sinister = Joker Boss + Gold = Wealth Boss + Power = Supreme Buddha + Rainbow = Muse Calm + Air = Breeze Calm + Ninja = Zen Chaos + Reaper = Doom Cloud + Rainbow = Harmony Coal + Coal = Gem Coal + Water = Gold Courage + Energy = Radiance Courage + Time = Ominous Cursed + Technology = Troll Cycle + Equinox = Contrast Cycle + Space = Eclipse Darkness + Darkness = Cursed Darkness + Deception = Hidden Darkness + Power = Boss Darkness + Starlight = Shadow Darth + Supreme = Sith Death + Cycle = Werewolf Death + Desert = Drought Death + Energy = Necromancer Death + Fire = Toxic Death + Freedom = Chained Death + Gem = Amber Death + God = Devil Death + Life = Raven Death + Love = Heartbreak Death + Rage = Hellbent Death + Sleep = Nightmare Death + Spirit = Wraith Death + Unity = Chaos Death + Void = Darkness Demon + Energy = Rage Desert + Geometry = Sphinx Devil + Life = Reaper Devil + Super = Supervillain Doom + Doom = Apocalypse Doom + Life = Sinister Dust + Fire = Spirit Dust + Stone = Sand Earth + Earth = Stone Earth + Space = Star Earth + Star = Planet Earth + Water = Plant Earth + Wind = Dust Element 1 + Element 2 Final Aura Energy + Fire = Eternal Flame Energy + Infinite = Eternal Energy + Monk = Buddha Energy + Storm = Lightning Eruption + Earth = Crust Explosive + Life = Adrenaline Explosive + Space = Big Bang Fire + Earth = Lava Fire + Fire = Wildfire Fire + Monk = Ninja Fire + VIP = Crimson King Future + God = Omniscient Future + Past = Karma Future + Wonder = Past Galaxy + Earth = Vortex Gem + Earth = Vibrance Gem + Love = Ruby Gem + Luck = Emerald Gem + Stone = Treasure Gem + Time = Perfection Geometry + Science = Chemistry God + Life = Royalty God + Lightning = Zeus God + Sky = Heaven God + Star = Apollo God + Time = Angel God + Trident = Poseidon Gold + Harmony = Superb Gravity + Star = Supernova Harmony + Harmony = Serenity Haunted + Earth = Graveyard Hyper + Joy = Awesome Ice + Earth = Glacier Ice + Time = Cryogen Infinite + Blossom = Spring Infinite + Crown = Emperor Infinite + God = Vision Infinite + Infinite = Mystery Infinite + Monk = Abundance Joy + Jedi = Yoda Knight + God = Ares Knight + VIP = Crown Lava + Earth = Volcano Lava + Lava = Magma Life + Blizzard = Frostbite Life + Cycle = Death Life + Energy = Power Life + Fire = Phoenix Life + Gravity = Nebula Life + Life = Zenith Life + Magic = Fairy Life + Nature = Butterfly Life + Power = Unity Life + Rainbow = Hypnotic Life + Rose = Daisy Life + Sky = God Life + Space = Science Life + Star = Firefly Life + Tsunami = Trident Life + VIP = Royal Power Life + Water = Aquatic Lightning + Lightning = Plasma Magic + Fire = Ring of Fire Magic + Magic = Sorcerer Magic + Time = Mystic Magic + Water = Bubbles Magic + Wind = Shimmer Magma + Geyser = Eruption Metal + Life = Robot Metal + Lightning = Tesla Metal + Power = Platinum Meteor + Meteor = Meteor Shower Moon + Rocket = Alien Mystery + Life = Wonder Mystery + Wonder = Deception Nature + Plant = Rose Nightmare + God = Medusa Ninja + Fire = Demon Ninja + Plant = Blossom Ninja + Wind = Speed Noob + Big Bang = Mlg Noob + Divine = Giga Nuclear + Supernova = Fission Party + Energy = Disco Peace + Death = Phantom Perfection + Monk = Balance Perfection + Third Eye = Prism Phantom + Darkness = Dark Angel Phantom + Life = Specter Phantom + Phantom = Haunted Phoenix + Power = Dragon Plant + Plant = Tree Portal + Magic = Ender Portal + Wind = Rift Power + Energy = Super Power + Power = Courage Pure + Galaxy = Quasar Quasar + Infinite Vortex = Singularity Radiance + Energy = Euphoria Radioactive + Explosive = Nuclear Radioactive + Plasma = Explosive Rage + Ninja = Ko Rage + Sorcerer = Itadori Rainbow + Monk = Third Eye Rainbow + Shimmer = Glitter Raven + Harmony = Peace Reaper + Life = Vengeance Reaper + Reaper = Macabre Rhythm + Aquatic = Crab Rhythm + Future = Phonk Rhythm + Love = Pulse Rhythm + Power = Dubstep Rhythm + Speed = Hip Hop Rhythm + Technology = Synthwave Rhythm + Zen = Harp Rng + Infinite = Rhythm Rng + Life = Luck Rose + Rainbow = Love Royal Power + VIP = Knight Sad + Cloud = Rain Sad + Cycle = Joy Sand + Energy = Sandstorm Sand + Sand = Desert Science + Energy = Technology Science + Space = Rocket Sinister + Aquatic = Pirate Sinister + Time = Wicked Sky + Energy = Sunshine Sky + Night = Twilight Sky + Sky = Space Sky + Time = Night Sleep + Calm = Tranquility Sleep + Time = Dream Space + Energy = Gravity Space + Space = Galaxy Space + Spirit = Aurora Borealis Space + Time = Dark Matter Spirit + Earth = Earthquake Spirit + Ice = Snow Spirit + Spirit = Magic Spirit + Water = Storm Spirit + Wind = Tornado Spring + Life = Freedom Spring + Rainbow = Floral Star + Aurora Borealis = North Star Star + Magic = Starlight Star + Wind = Solar Wind Stone + Fire = Metal Stone + Gravity = Magnetic Stone + Night = Moon Stone + Rainbow = Quartz Stone + Space = Meteor Stone + Stone = Coal Storm + Snow = Blizzard Storm + Spirit = Rainbow Storm + Storm = Hurricane Storm + Water = Tsunami Super + Life = Superhero Superhero + Space = Jedi Supervillain + Jedi = Darth Supreme + Supreme = Luxury Synthwave + Plasma = Fermotic Synthwave + Speed = Techtronic Time + Black Hole = Void Time + Infinite = Future Time + Monk = Sleep Time + Plant = Life Time + Power = Inspiration Time + Time = Infinite Time + Water = Ice Toxic + Energy = Radioactive Toxic + Life = Plague Tranquility + Serenity = Equinox Tree + Energy = Nature Tree + Tree = Air Tree + Water = Swamp Troll + Sad = Noob Vengeance + Life = Apex Vengeance + Rage = Revenge Vision + Gravity = Relativity Vision + Hypnotic = Cryptic Volcano + Water = Geyser Vortex + Infinite = Infinite Vortex Vortex + Magic = Portal Vortex + Space = Black Hole Water + Dust = Energy Water + Fire = Yin Yang Water + Power = Waterfall Water + Tornado = Spout Water + Water = Ocean Wealth + Cycle = Brokie Yin Yang + Time = Rng Yin Yang + Water = Monk Zenith + Starlight = Beacon Zenith + Technology = AI

If you fancy spending some Robux, you can also use the Auto option in the game, which allows you to merge your elements automatically and find new possibilities from your combinations. You can also use Robux to get a hint about finding an Element or buy Rare Aura from the shop, which can’t be made in the game.

There are coins scattered all over the map, so you can also collect them and spend them in the shop for a chance to get a Rare Aura to complete your collection.

