All Roblox Aura Craft recipes, listed

Similar to Infinite Craft, Roblox’s Aura Craft allows you to blend different elements to form new Auras, which are showcased on your character.
The game has four elemental Aura to start your journey: Fire, Water, Wind, and Earth. You also get time Aura after spending a minute. While combining them to form new elements is easy at first, it starts getting complicated once you have a lot of elements. You’d need to match specific elements with each other to find new ones, and that can be a challenging endeavor.
So, here’s our recipe list for all the Aura in Aura Craft to make your life easier in Roblox.
What are the recipes in Roblox’s Aura Craft?
According to Aura Craft, there are 280 elements that players can obtain to make their Aura look pretty and unique. Some of the Auras are present on the map, like the Bat Aura, which can be found by simply entering the cave in the mountain. On the other hand, you can fall on the Lava to get that element or climb up the hill with a waterfall to get Challenge Aura.
Here is a list of all the possible combinations for finding a new Aura. Hit Ctrl+F and type in an element or Aura to find its recipe.
|Element + Element = New Aura
|Adrenaline + Phonk = Party
|Adrenaline + Speed = Hyper
|Air + Air = Cloud
|Air + Monk = Calm
|Air + Wind = Sky
|Alien + Rocket = UFO
|Angel + Power = Divine
|Aquatic + Life = Mermaid
|Awesome + Rain = Tacos
|Balance + Unity = Geometry
|Bat + Superhero = Batman
|Batman + Sinister = Joker
|Boss + Gold = Wealth
|Boss + Power = Supreme
|Buddha + Rainbow = Muse
|Calm + Air = Breeze
|Calm + Ninja = Zen
|Chaos + Reaper = Doom
|Cloud + Rainbow = Harmony
|Coal + Coal = Gem
|Coal + Water = Gold
|Courage + Energy = Radiance
|Courage + Time = Ominous
|Cursed + Technology = Troll
|Cycle + Equinox = Contrast
|Cycle + Space = Eclipse
|Darkness + Darkness = Cursed
|Darkness + Deception = Hidden
|Darkness + Power = Boss
|Darkness + Starlight = Shadow
|Darth + Supreme = Sith
|Death + Cycle = Werewolf
|Death + Desert = Drought
|Death + Energy = Necromancer
|Death + Fire = Toxic
|Death + Freedom = Chained
|Death + Gem = Amber
|Death + God = Devil
|Death + Life = Raven
|Death + Love = Heartbreak
|Death + Rage = Hellbent
|Death + Sleep = Nightmare
|Death + Spirit = Wraith
|Death + Unity = Chaos
|Death + Void = Darkness
|Demon + Energy = Rage
|Desert + Geometry = Sphinx
|Devil + Life = Reaper
|Devil + Super = Supervillain
|Doom + Doom = Apocalypse
|Doom + Life = Sinister
|Dust + Fire = Spirit
|Dust + Stone = Sand
|Earth + Earth = Stone
|Earth + Space = Star
|Earth + Star = Planet
|Earth + Water = Plant
|Earth + Wind = Dust
|Energy + Fire = Eternal Flame
|Energy + Infinite = Eternal
|Energy + Monk = Buddha
|Energy + Storm = Lightning
|Eruption + Earth = Crust
|Explosive + Life = Adrenaline
|Explosive + Space = Big Bang
|Fire + Earth = Lava
|Fire + Fire = Wildfire
|Fire + Monk = Ninja
|Fire + VIP = Crimson King
|Future + God = Omniscient
|Future + Past = Karma
|Future + Wonder = Past
|Galaxy + Earth = Vortex
|Gem + Earth = Vibrance
|Gem + Love = Ruby
|Gem + Luck = Emerald
|Gem + Stone = Treasure
|Gem + Time = Perfection
|Geometry + Science = Chemistry
|God + Life = Royalty
|God + Lightning = Zeus
|God + Sky = Heaven
|God + Star = Apollo
|God + Time = Angel
|God + Trident = Poseidon
|Gold + Harmony = Superb
|Gravity + Star = Supernova
|Harmony + Harmony = Serenity
|Haunted + Earth = Graveyard
|Hyper + Joy = Awesome
|Ice + Earth = Glacier
|Ice + Time = Cryogen
|Infinite + Blossom = Spring
|Infinite + Crown = Emperor
|Infinite + God = Vision
|Infinite + Infinite = Mystery
|Infinite + Monk = Abundance
|Joy + Jedi = Yoda
|Knight + God = Ares
|Knight + VIP = Crown
|Lava + Earth = Volcano
|Lava + Lava = Magma
|Life + Blizzard = Frostbite
|Life + Cycle = Death
|Life + Energy = Power
|Life + Fire = Phoenix
|Life + Gravity = Nebula
|Life + Life = Zenith
|Life + Magic = Fairy
|Life + Nature = Butterfly
|Life + Power = Unity
|Life + Rainbow = Hypnotic
|Life + Rose = Daisy
|Life + Sky = God
|Life + Space = Science
|Life + Star = Firefly
|Life + Tsunami = Trident
|Life + VIP = Royal Power
|Life + Water = Aquatic
|Lightning + Lightning = Plasma
|Magic + Fire = Ring of Fire
|Magic + Magic = Sorcerer
|Magic + Time = Mystic
|Magic + Water = Bubbles
|Magic + Wind = Shimmer
|Magma + Geyser = Eruption
|Metal + Life = Robot
|Metal + Lightning = Tesla
|Metal + Power = Platinum
|Meteor + Meteor = Meteor Shower
|Moon + Rocket = Alien
|Mystery + Life = Wonder
|Mystery + Wonder = Deception
|Nature + Plant = Rose
|Nightmare + God = Medusa
|Ninja + Fire = Demon
|Ninja + Plant = Blossom
|Ninja + Wind = Speed
|Noob + Big Bang = Mlg
|Noob + Divine = Giga
|Nuclear + Supernova = Fission
|Party + Energy = Disco
|Peace + Death = Phantom
|Perfection + Monk = Balance
|Perfection + Third Eye = Prism
|Phantom + Darkness = Dark Angel
|Phantom + Life = Specter
|Phantom + Phantom = Haunted
|Phoenix + Power = Dragon
|Plant + Plant = Tree
|Portal + Magic = Ender
|Portal + Wind = Rift
|Power + Energy = Super
|Power + Power = Courage
|Pure + Galaxy = Quasar
|Quasar + Infinite Vortex = Singularity
|Radiance + Energy = Euphoria
|Radioactive + Explosive = Nuclear
|Radioactive + Plasma = Explosive
|Rage + Ninja = Ko
|Rage + Sorcerer = Itadori
|Rainbow + Monk = Third Eye
|Rainbow + Shimmer = Glitter
|Raven + Harmony = Peace
|Reaper + Life = Vengeance
|Reaper + Reaper = Macabre
|Rhythm + Aquatic = Crab
|Rhythm + Future = Phonk
|Rhythm + Love = Pulse
|Rhythm + Power = Dubstep
|Rhythm + Speed = Hip Hop
|Rhythm + Technology = Synthwave
|Rhythm + Zen = Harp
|Rng + Infinite = Rhythm
|Rng + Life = Luck
|Rose + Rainbow = Love
|Royal Power + VIP = Knight
|Sad + Cloud = Rain
|Sad + Cycle = Joy
|Sand + Energy = Sandstorm
|Sand + Sand = Desert
|Science + Energy = Technology
|Science + Space = Rocket
|Sinister + Aquatic = Pirate
|Sinister + Time = Wicked
|Sky + Energy = Sunshine
|Sky + Night = Twilight
|Sky + Sky = Space
|Sky + Time = Night
|Sleep + Calm = Tranquility
|Sleep + Time = Dream
|Space + Energy = Gravity
|Space + Space = Galaxy
|Space + Spirit = Aurora Borealis
|Space + Time = Dark Matter
|Spirit + Earth = Earthquake
|Spirit + Ice = Snow
|Spirit + Spirit = Magic
|Spirit + Water = Storm
|Spirit + Wind = Tornado
|Spring + Life = Freedom
|Spring + Rainbow = Floral
|Star + Aurora Borealis = North Star
|Star + Magic = Starlight
|Star + Wind = Solar Wind
|Stone + Fire = Metal
|Stone + Gravity = Magnetic
|Stone + Night = Moon
|Stone + Rainbow = Quartz
|Stone + Space = Meteor
|Stone + Stone = Coal
|Storm + Snow = Blizzard
|Storm + Spirit = Rainbow
|Storm + Storm = Hurricane
|Storm + Water = Tsunami
|Super + Life = Superhero
|Superhero + Space = Jedi
|Supervillain + Jedi = Darth
|Supreme + Supreme = Luxury
|Synthwave + Plasma = Fermotic
|Synthwave + Speed = Techtronic
|Time + Black Hole = Void
|Time + Infinite = Future
|Time + Monk = Sleep
|Time + Plant = Life
|Time + Power = Inspiration
|Time + Time = Infinite
|Time + Water = Ice
|Toxic + Energy = Radioactive
|Toxic + Life = Plague
|Tranquility + Serenity = Equinox
|Tree + Energy = Nature
|Tree + Tree = Air
|Tree + Water = Swamp
|Troll + Sad = Noob
|Vengeance + Life = Apex
|Vengeance + Rage = Revenge
|Vision + Gravity = Relativity
|Vision + Hypnotic = Cryptic
|Volcano + Water = Geyser
|Vortex + Infinite = Infinite Vortex
|Vortex + Magic = Portal
|Vortex + Space = Black Hole
|Water + Dust = Energy
|Water + Fire = Yin Yang
|Water + Power = Waterfall
|Water + Tornado = Spout
|Water + Water = Ocean
|Wealth + Cycle = Brokie
|Yin Yang + Time = Rng
|Yin Yang + Water = Monk
|Zenith + Starlight = Beacon
|Zenith + Technology = AI
If you fancy spending some Robux, you can also use the Auto option in the game, which allows you to merge your elements automatically and find new possibilities from your combinations. You can also use Robux to get a hint about finding an Element or buy Rare Aura from the shop, which can’t be made in the game.
There are coins scattered all over the map, so you can also collect them and spend them in the shop for a chance to get a Rare Aura to complete your collection.