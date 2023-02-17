All chest locations in Roblox Critical Legends

Critical Legends is one of the most played game modes in Roblox. It is one of the best RPG games on the platform. Like any RPG game, your goal is to finish quests, defeat monsters, and obtain special items to strengthen your character. You can find special items by opening chests scattered around the map.

These chests are sometimes hidden and located in places that are hard to reach. To help you with your search, below are all the chest locations in Roblox Critical Legends.

Where to find all chests in Roblox Critical Legends

Image via Radi Studios

All chest locations in Spawn

Loot How to find the chest Pickaxe You can see it immediately at the stairs in Spawn. Punch From the dock, jump on the boat nearest to the Legit Shop Beta Ticket You can find the chest inside the Legit Shop. Beta Factory Go behind the Legit Shop. Jump on the crates behind the shop and jump across the roof of the hut beside the shop. Burning Torch Go to Arsenal and jump on the crates behind the tent. It’s located on the topmost crate on the roof of the Arsenal. Metal Plate When you go to the left area of the spawn, you’ll see an apple tree. Go to the fence near it and use that fence to climb the tree. Jump from the tree to a hut, and you’ll find the chest.

All chest locations in Primis Field

Loot How to find the chest Rage Scroll After you pass the entrance, you’ll see an apple tree on your left. It’s behind it. Hunting Dagger Go straight from the entrance, and you’ll see it against a wall. Burning Leaf After entering Cave one, go to your left until you reach a purple portal. Enter the portal and turn to the first left turn you’ll see. Cross the bridge and jump to the island. Sharpener Rock Enter Cave one and go to your right. Jump on the ledges until you reach the top. It’s hidden in the dark. Traveling Boots You need to go deeper into Cave one and look for the first left turn inside. Go straight ahead, and it’s on the left side near the entrance of Thyrsus Woods.

All chest locations in Thyrsus Woods

Loot How to find the chest Campfire Woods From the entrance, go straight and look for the first campfire. You can see it on your right side. Venom Scroll From the site of the campfire woods, go straight and pass the boulder. When you encounter a ledge, jump on it and look at the right part. It’s hidden in a dark spot. Ignite Scroll Go back to the entrance. You’ll see crates on the left side. Slime Jar Inside the Cave, go to your left and cross the bridge. It’s right beside the campfire King’s Crown From the Slime Jar chest, turn left and go straight. When you see a campfire, turn right. It’s at the far end of a dead-end. Barrage From the King’s Crown, go straight until you see a campfire. It’s behind the tree across the campfire. Self-Heal Scroll From the Barrage chest, go straight until you see a left turn then turn left and go straight until you see a campfire. Turn on your left side and go towards the wall. It’s beside the lone tree.

All chest locations in Punky Sky

Loot How to find the chest Force Field From spawn, turn right on the Arsenal, go straight, and look for a house with many crates. Dark Burn Scroll From the Force Field chest, go straight to where the Arsenal is. When you see a bridge, turn right and cross it. Look behind the first pillar you’ll see. Blood to Mana Scroll Go back to Spawn and pass the potions shop. Go straight to the fenced area, and see it on the left.

All chest locations in Snowy Caps

Loot How to find the chest Ice Rose Turn right on Spawn, and turn right again once you see the cliff. Go to the far end of the cliff. Blizzard in the Bottle From the Ice Rose chest, jump down on the cliff and go straight to your right until you see a tall wooden pole. It’s right behind the pole. Self Freeze From Blizzard in the Bottle chest, go north and cross the bridge. Once you see a cliff, jump down and go straight. If you see a path opened on your right side, turn right, and you’ll see it.

All chest locations in Flora

Loot How to find the chest Honey Shield Turn left on the entrance and go to the leftmost wall. You’ll see it there. Honeycomb Go right across the Honey Shield chest. Queen’s soul Once you’re facing the Honeycomb chest, go to your left. Go straight until you see a path to your right. Turn right, and you’ll see it on the wall. Chaos Strike Scroll Once you’re facing the Queen’s soul chest, turn around and go straight. Go inside the cave. On its left side, you’ll find the chest in the stones surrounded by water.

All chest locations in Evergreen

Loot How to find the chest Group Heal Scroll 1. From the jumping point of Chaos Strike scroll, turn around and go left on the wooden bridge.

2. Go straight and look for the other wooden bridge on your left. Do not cross it. Instead, jump on the rocks near its edge and climb the top.

3. Once you’re on top, turn right. Once you see another path that turns to the right, turn again, and you’ll see it on the wall. Mana Scroll From the Group Heal chest, turn around and go straight. If you see a wall you can’t easily jump, follow it and you’ll see it. Virus From the Mana Scroll chest, go south and look for the glowing red cube. It’s on its foot. Mini Tree Turn around from the Virus scroll and go straight past the Arsenal. Turn left into the woods and go straight until you go past the forest. Climb the hill and look for the wooden bridge. Cross it, and it’s on your left side. Gravity Islands Turn around from the Mini Tree chest. Go up the hill and go straight and turn left near the cave. Heart Fruit From the Gravity Islands chest, jump down the cliff and go straight, and you’ll see a corner. It’s there. Tiki Torch If the Heart Fruit chest is behind you, go straight and jump down the cliff. You’ll find it if you go straight.

All chest locations in Void

Loot How to find the chest Soul Drain Turn left at Spawn, and you’ll see a floating platform. Below the platform, you’ll see an island. Jump to the island, and you’ll find it there. You need to be level 100 to get this item.

All chest locations in Heroes Cavern

Loot How to find the chest Soul in a bottle Turn left from the Arsenal and go straight. When you see a small stone bridge, turn left again and climb the stone mountain. Shadow Fruit 1. From the Soul in a bottle chest’s location, go straight and jump down.

2. Turn left on the first stone bridge you’ll see and jump down. Go straight.

3. When you see a high stone on your right. Jump on it, and you’ll find the chest.

When exploring all these locations above, remember certain locations have level requirements so you cannot get all the items if you’re starting the game.