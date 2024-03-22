How to play coop and how multiplayer works in Rise of the Ronin

Rise of the Ronin is primarily a single-player game where you follow the main story and complete quests in the open world. But you can also join other players, and they can join you under specific circumstances for a multiplayer session.

It’s important to note that you and your friend won’t be able to explore the map together in Rise of the Ronin. Instead, coop and multiplayer sessions only occur during specific story missions. You have to unlock them, which means playing through the game to find more. When you need help taking down a boss, entering a multiplayer session is always a good idea rather than relying on friendly NPCs to assist you.

How to start a multiplayer coop game in Rise of the Ronin

You can visit your longhouse to begin a multiplayer story mission. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can only jump into a multiplayer game if you visit your longhouse and search for a mission in Rise of the Ronin‘s campaign. You can invite a friend to join you before starting any of these missions when you first unlock them, and you can repeat them later. There’s an option to enter a random match, create a mission for people to join you, or join a specific mission hosted by another player. The longhouse becomes available shortly after you complete one of your first cooperative missions. It’s a great chance to show off your armor appearance, too.

When attempting to complete any of the campaign missions in Rise of the Ronin, you can ask other players to join you. This is a good idea if you’re struggling with a particular mission and don’t want to lower the difficulty. Players are normally much better than NPCs and cooperate with you more. Plus, they can do far more actions than an NPC, like silently taking out enemies.

The difficulty is set to the host whenever you join a campaign story. If you join a game with a harder difficulty than you’re currently playing on, it could be challenging for you to keep up with the other Rise of the Ronin players. Thankfully, story missions support up to three players simultaneously, which means your allies might be able to assist you. If you’re always looking to play the game on the highest difficulty, it’s a good idea to seek out other players to help you on the toughest missions.

After the story mission ends, all players return to their Rise of the Ronin campaigns. You won’t be able to explore the game or run around with friends.

