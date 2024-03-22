How to lower Wanted level in Rise of the Ronin

Criminal acts or attacking civilians in Rise of the Ronin is a quick way to increase your character’s Wanted level. You might have done this by accident or entered the wrong location, and thankfully, there are a few ways you can quickly lower it.

There are several relatively straightforward ways to reduce your Wanted level, but it’s easy to forget what they are when you’re in a panic. In Rise of the Ronin, the authorities can quickly overwhelm you, especially if all you want to do is escape to continue playing the story or work on grabbing a nearby side quest for a coveted reward.

Best ways to lower Wanted level in Rise of the Ronin

You can hide in the grass or a building to lower your character’s Wanted level. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best way to reduce your character’s Wanted level in Rise of the Ronin is to avoid the authorities and hide somewhere. You don’t need to leave the district where your Wanted level is high and citizens are running away from you. Instead, run away from anyone looking at you, crouch in a corner or grass, and wait until it disappears.

Alternatively, it might be easier to duck inside a building to hide from everyone. The authorities are your primary concern, as your Wanted level will return if they see you, starting the process over again. When this happens, I find running away and avoiding them easier than facing them in a direct fight. Fighting only causes the Wanted level to remain high and makes it more difficult to hide from them.

You can also use the rooftops to get away, as long as no one sees you using a grappling hook to reach these areas, as they’ll attempt to chase after you. Alternatively, leaving the region and hiding achieves the same goal. It’s a great chance to use your horse to escape.

You can resume your normal activities when your Wanted level goes away in Rise of the Ronin. No one will react negatively to you, and the authorities will cease attempting to chase you down. The Wanted system is somewhat forgiving as long as you don’t cause too much trouble. There are no adverse effects for building up a region’s Wanted level or having its authorities chase you. I was worried becoming Wanted might impact the progression of a village bond, but the two systems don’t impact each other at all.

