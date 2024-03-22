How to get a horse in Rise of the Ronin

Expansive open worlds are great for exploration, but when it comes to crossing the map for objectives, things can get frustrating quickly. That’s why Rise of the Ronin lets you ride horses while you explore the region.

You’ve probably noticed the horses around the Rise of the Ronin world, or perhaps have already experienced your first horse ride during the campaign, but it isn’t immediately clear how you can get a mount of your own. Fortunately, the process couldn’t be easier. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to get a mount in Rise of the Ronin

I know a guy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The process to get your first mount in Rise of the Ronin is simple, and you can do it very early in your adventure. All you need to do is visit a stable and purchase a horse.

It doesn’t matter which horse you get first, as long as you can afford one. After purchasing your mount of choice, you need to summon it before you can start riding. Here’s how.

Open the Inventory menu Scroll down to the Items tab Add the Horse Flute to your items loadout Close the menu Press the directional button you’ve have chosen for the Horse Flute

If you’ve followed this instruction correctly, you should now be successfully riding your horse around the map. You can dismount by pressing L3, and when you want to ride it again, either stand next to it and hold R1, or use the Horse Flute to summon it to your location.

Now that you’ve got one horse, there’s nothing stopping you getting more. You can even get upgrades to increase its speed and other attributes, so make sure you visit the stables you find across the world.

