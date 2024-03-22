All Blade Sharpening origins in Rise of the Ronin, explained

Rise of the Ronin is the ultimate samurai experience for any gamer, but as one would expect, making your warrior comes with a few important choices.

While there’s an extensive character creation system for you to customize your visual appearance in Rise of the Ronin, choosing the right Blade Sharpening origin is even more important. This decision will influence your character’s playstyle and determine the point at which you jump into the action.

Blade Sharpening origins are akin to choosing a class in Dark Souls and Bloodborne. There’s a variety of options, and some even give you a blank slate. So, before you jump into the action, here is a look at everything on offer.

All Blade Sharpening origins in Rise of the Ronin

Before we start exploring all the Blade Sharpening origins, we want to make one thing clear. You can unlock all abilities available from the origins throughout the game regardless of what you pick. In fact, toward the end of your adventure, you should have most of the game’s abilities completely unlocked.

Now we’ve got that out of the way, here’s a look at all the classes and the head-start they give you.

Killer

The Killer is one of the most popular origin choices in Rise of the Ronin, and that’s not just because it’s first one on the menu. This class lets you live out your samurai dreams by wielding blades and blades alone to kill your targets.

That’s right, with a stat distribution favoring Strength, the Killer is perfect for anyone who wants to deal major damage with all kinds of swords. The starting ability even lets you deflect incoming arrows and bullets with your blade.

Breaker

If you enjoy a more lightweight playstyle, pick the Breaker. This class favors Dexterity and utilizes two swords at once to take out multiple foes. You also get a rifle, so you can take out enemies from afar, but it’s the dual sword combat we expect most Breaker players will thrive on.

Seducer

Choices matter in Rise of the Ronin, so many players value decision-making over combat. If that’s you, the Seducer should be your pick. This class has increased Charm and is built upon deceiving enemies. It gives you new dialogue options outside combat that can drastically influence the story experience.

The Seducer also has greater efficiency using Ki and is perfect paired up with a Naginata or Odachi.

Sapper

If you want better healing from the start, choose the Sapper. You start off with better healing from your Medicinal Pills, and thanks to your increased Intelligence, you also get more proficiency with firearms. Sappers thrive with close-range weapons like spears or cutlasses, so you’ve got options at any distance from your foe.

Beginner

The Beginner is a solid choice for anyone who’s still undecided after reading these descriptions. This class has 75 in all stats, which gives you a solid starting point that you can mold into whichever playstyle you desire.

Of course, you won’t start with any of the other classes’ special abilities, but if you want to learn as you go, the Beginner route could be right for you.

Unsharpened

The Unsharpened is the ultimate tinkerer’s class. This choice is similar to the Beginner but gives you 70 in all stats to begin with. This means you’ll have more opportunity to optimize your stats as you level, but like the Beginner, you have no special abilities.

Still, if you’re up for the challenge, perhaps on a second playthrough, picking the Unsharpened is the perfect way to mold your character into the perfect Ronin.

