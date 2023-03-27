The highly-anticipated remake of fan-favorite Resident Evil 4 has finally arrived on PC, PlayStation consoles, and Xbox Series X/S after nearly 20 years since the release of the original. And despite the tempered expectations of remakes in the gaming community, the Capcom title has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from players and critics alike.

Fans of the original Resident Evil 4 may have noticed that one character seems slightly different in the remake than in the initial release from 2005. The beloved recurring shopkeeper who will sell to anyone for the right price, simply referred to as “Merchant,” has received a new voice actor in the Resident Evil 4 remake, which some players feel has given the NPC a different feel.

If you’re curious about who the new voice actor is for Merchant in the Resident Evil 4 remake, here’s everything you need to know.

Who is the Merchant’s voice actor in the Resident Evil 4 remake?

In the original Resident Evil 4 released back in 2005, Merchant was portrayed by Paul Mercier, who also voice acted for Leon. With the critically-acclaimed remake of Resident Evil 4, the voice actor for both characters has been changed.

The new voice actor for the Merchant in the Resident Evil 4 remake is Michael Adamthwaite, who is most known for being the voice of Jay from the Ninjago series of animations as well as some notable live-action roles such as Luca in War for the Planet of the Apes and General Nilsen in Netflix’s Shadow and Bone.

Meanwhile, Leon’s voice actor has been changed to Nick Apostolides, who previously portrayed the character in Capcom’s 2019 Resident Evil 2 remake.