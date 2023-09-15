Resident Evil 4 remake’s Separate Ways DLC gets release date that’s just around the corner

The mercenaries and VR mode on the way as well.

Expansion DLC for one of the summer’s blockbuster games, the very excellent Resident Evil 4 remake, is finally upon us and much sooner than you might think.

The Separate Ways campaign will release as DLC alongside a free update including fan-favorite mode The Mercenaries on Sept. 21, the developers have confirmed alongside news the long-awaited VR mode will also be arriving in winter.

The news comes out of today’s PlayStation State of Play Showcase and judging by reactions from Resident Evil fans there’s a lot of excitement for more RE4. The remastered game currently sits at a comfortable 93 on trusted review aggregation webpage Metacritic, just three points behind the original 2005 release.

The Resident Evil 2 remake recently became the best-selling game in the long-standing franchise but RE4 has plenty of time to catch up. And with these three huge expansions on the way it’s safe to say RE4 will continue to be a top draw for fans across all platforms.

This is especially true for PSVR2 owners as there has been a relative drought of releases for the device. Sony remains tight-lipped about first-party VR content. Besides the RE4 VR mode, they did show off Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, which arrives in time for Halloween this year, on Thursday, Oct. 26.

It is, however, not a PSVR2 exclusive and will share a launch on Meta Quest.

Also included in the showcase were close looks at upcoming games like Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, and Helldivers sequel release.

