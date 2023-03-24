How to unlock the Village Square Locked Drawer in Resident Evil 4 remake

At the beginning of your adventure in Resident Evil 4 remake, after coming across your first hoard of murderous villagers that you need to survive for a certain period of time, you will finally be able to explore the Village Square and collect a bunch of resources, crafting components, and reach some locked areas such as a mysterious drawer.

This drawer is locked, and while it might seem at first that something close by might unlock it, the truth is that this drawer can’t be opened yet and will require players to come back to it much later on after finding a certain item— a Small Key.

Village Square Locked Drawer Key Location Resident Evil 4 Remake

Image via Capcom

If you want to unlock the Village Square drawer you will need one of several small keys to unlock it. These keys, however, cannot be found until Chapter 2 at the earliest, so you’ll have no way to open the locked drawer until later in the game.

You will be able to find your first small key in the Village Mayor’s Manor on a small table on the lower floor in the Dining Room. But will need to wait till an even later chapter to be able to backtrack and actually unlock the drawer.

There are plenty of other locked drawers too throughout the game with keys spaced out throughout giving you different rewards each time. The one in the Village Square gives you a Vintage Compass that can be sold at the Merchant for a lot of money that can go towards weapon upgrades, useful items, and more.