How to solve the Small Cave Shrine Stone Dias puzzle in Resident Evil 4 remake

In Chapter 5 of the Resident Evil 4 remake, players will need to search for two heads in order to get the key to finally enter the Church and save Ashely. These heads are locked behind Stone Dias puzzles in two cave locations.

The Small Cave Shrine is one of the easiest to find, located northeast of the Lake after gaining access to the boat. Here, you will come across a small shrine with a locked door that will test your ability to solve puzzles staring you in the face.

If you look around the small area, you will notice yellow-painted symbols in various locations. These symbols act as the hint towards completing the puzzle, but if your trying to just get through this part as quickly as possible, here is the combination you need to perform to unlock the door.

Small Cave Shrine Puzzle Solution in Resident Evil 4 remake

This one is a relatively straightforward puzzle in comparison to its second, and more elaborate, one int eh large Cave with all three symbols being easy to spot the moment you arrive at the location either on the stone walls or on the shack you are walking around with.

If you still are finding trouble coming up with the solution, then just press the symbols on the bottom left, bottom right, and middle right in any order and the door to the Blasphmer’s Head will open. This is one of two heads required to get the key to the Church and progress through the game.