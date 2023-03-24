How to solve the Large Cave Stone Dias Puzzle in Resident Evil 4 remake

In Chapter 5 of the Resident Evil 4 remake after beating the lake boss, you will come across the key to the Church you have been after. Unfortunately, it’s locked behind a mechanism that requires you to find two heads, locked behind two Stone Dias puzzles.

These puzzles are unique in that the clues to unlocking the code are hidden around the area these puzzles are based in. On the rock walls, there will be painted symbols that, once discovered, will allow you to input three selections into them to unlock the door and the way forward.

While it sounds straightforward at first, most of these symbols are weird shapes that can only be discovered from certain angles and are hidden insanely well in dark, unlit, areas that make it difficult to see them. The worst of which is in the large cave structure just south of the lake.

Large Cave Shrine Puzzle Solution in Resident Evil 4 remake

Image via Capcom

Solving the puzzle would usually have you go back and forth around the large cave while taking down a bunch of enemies that constantly spawn out of nowhere. It’s annoying, and honestly, we get why you would want to just know the combination code from the get-go instead of running back and forth looking for some hard-to-see marking on cave ways that require specific vantage points to even see them.

So to save you time, just press the three symbols at the bottom middle, top left, and top right, in any order to successfully solve the puzzle. When you do you will be booted out of the puzzle screen and the door will open, allowing you to get one of the two heads that you need to progress in the game.