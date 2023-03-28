How to complete the More Pest Control request in Resident Evil 4 remake

Resident Evil 4 remake is a re-imagination of Capcom’s iconic third-person shooter on next generation PCs and consoles. Though there have been some alterations to gameplay and story, this remake has kept the core elements of the beloved title, including its various unique characters.

Shortly after meeting the Merchant, players will be able to take on requests from the mysterious NPCs. Completing Merchant requests is an excellent way to gain Spinels, a common jewel that works as a currency in Resident Evil 4. One particular request, More Pest Control, will see players hunt down rats in the Salazar Castle.

If you trying to complete More Pest Control but find the three required rats to be more elusive than you anticipated, have no fear. This is everything you need to know to complete More Pest Control in Resident Evil 4 remake.

Where to find the rats in More Pest Control Resident Evil 4 remake

Image via Capcom

The first rat in More Pest Control can be found in the hallways the leads to the Dining Hall. Go the back left portion of the Grand Hall and venture through the door toward the narrow hallway leading to the Grand Hall. Here, players should be able to spot this rat.

Bear in mind, these rats will scurry and can leave the rooms you may find them in. Be sure to listen out for the rat’s noises if you lose sight. While this rat may make it to the Grand Hall, the rodent will be easy to dispatch once it gets caught on a chair.

Image via Capcom | Rat #2 Location

The second rat can be found just outside of the Armory. If you are coming from the Great Hall, go toward the door on the left side. This hallway will be fairly dark, though you should still be able to spot this rat standing in the middle of the red carpet.

The third rat can be the trickiest to locate. First, players need to reach Chapter Ten before being able to access the room where the rat is located. Players may spot the final rat during Chapter Nine while playing as Ashley, however you cannot kill this rat to complete the request until freeing Leon.

Image via Capcom | Rat #3 Location

Once reaching Chapter Ten, go through the doors leading to the new room and venture to the location where you originally assumed control of Ashley. This hallway will be very dark, however with the flashlight you should be able to spot the rat.