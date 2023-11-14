Trivium vocalist Matt Heafy unleashes the new anthem for Remnant 2

Heavy metal vocalist and guitarist Matt Heafy from the band Trivium has released a new song, Wielder of the Plague, which he wrote and recorded for Remnant 2’s first DLC.

The Awakened King DLC will be the first premium DLC for Remnant 2. It will launch on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on Nov. 14. This DLC features a brand-new storyline, dungeons, an Area Based in the World of Losomn, a new archetype dubbed The Ritualist, additional items, powerful weapons to further enhance the gameplay, and all-new bosses, creatures, and characters for you to encounter.

To celebrate the launch of the new DLC, Matt Heafy, the vocalist and guitarist from the heavy metal band Trivium, has written and recorded a brand-new song, Wielder of the Plague, which was released today, Nov. 13.

The track, which runs for six minutes and eighteen seconds, comes with plenty of Remnant 2 gameplay and suits the vibe perfectly. It’s an absolute banger.

If you’ve never heard of Trivium, they’re one of the more notable heavy metal bands that helped pave the way for this genre since the early 2000s, and they’re still releasing incredible songs. Heafy has been an avid gamer since a young age, so this collaboration with Gearbox was a natural progression where he could showcase his love of games and music. And, he also happens to be a streamer.

As such, he will join U.K. streaming sensations TwoAngryGamers on Nov. 14 for a Remnant 2 DLC stream between 10 am and 11 am ET. If you’d love some official merch, he’ll also be raffling off a Remnant 2 swag kit on his socials, which includes an exclusive collab shirt you’ll want in your collection.

So, while saving the last remnants of humanity and slaying deadly new creatures in the upcoming DLC, throw on the Wielder of the Plague and slay the evil away.