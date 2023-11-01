Remnant 2’s first DLC, The Awakened King, arrives Nov. 14—and it’s taking players back to Losomn

Gunfire Games unveiled today Remnant 2’s first DLC since the game’s release in July, and it’s taking fans back to the dreary streets and royal castles of Losomn later this month.

In the trailer for the The Awakened King DLC, fans get a glimpse of a chained Nimue, who foretells the return of the One True King. We also see images of the dead council members, an empty throne, and grotesque creatures patrolling the Dran streets.

“The One True King, a figure steeped in lore, has been roused from his slumber and is on a bloodthirsty quest for vengeance,” the DLC’s description reads. “Corrupted by the sinister Root during his near-death repose, the mad king now views betrayal around every corner, launching a relentless campaign of retribution.”

When you first set foot in Losomn in Remnant 2, the kingdom is currently in the early days of its new king. Losomn’s current ruler—Faerin or Faelin, depending on which side of the world you’re on—overthrew the previous king with the help of the guilty council member, but now it seems the One True King is ready to take the throne back.

According to the DLC’s information page, The Awakened King will introduce dungeons full of new bosses and enemies, the Ritualist Archetype, and new powerful weapons and items for players to find.

Players will be able to take on The Awakened King when the DLC officially releases on Nov. 14. It is now available for pre-order on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S for $9.99, or for purchase in a bundle for $24.99. The bundle will also grant access to two additional DLC packs that will become available next year. Players who own the Ultimate Edition of Remnant 2 will automatically unlock the DLC at no additional cost.