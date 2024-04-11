Remnant 2: The Forgotten Kingdom DLC release date announced with new Archetype, bosses, and weapons

New content for Remnant 2 is right around the corner following the announcement of the game’s second DLC, The Forgotten Kingdom.

Remnant 2‘s first piece of DLC, The Awakened King, was released in November 2023 as the first of three pieces of additional content for the game—and the second DLC drop is right around the corner.

New mysteries to solve. Image via Gearbox

Remnant 2: The Forgotten Kingdom launches on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on April 23, meaning you only have a few weeks to wait before you can dive into the action following the reveal on April 11.

The new DLC asks players to “piece together the forgotten history of the lost tribe of Yaesha” as part of a brand-new storyline, exploring a new area within the world of Yaesha, with new bosses and fearsome creatures, as well as new characters.

To help with the battle, the DLC adds new Archetype, the Invoker, which draws “strength from the Nature Spirits of Yaesha” to “harness the mystic power of the jungle”. More details on the Invoker Archetype will be shared in a reveal trailer next week.

Players will also be able to gather many new items and powerful weapons to enhance their gameplay, which you’ll need to tackle the “mysterious threats and survivors of unknown origin” that emerge from the crumbling remains of a lost civilization—and there are new dungeons to explore, too.

Those who have purchased the DLC bundle for Remnant 2 will get immediate access to The Forgotten Kingdom on launch, and the bundle can still be purchased for $24.99. The bundle includes access to the final DLC when it launches later this year.

Alternatively, The Forgotten Kingdom DLC can be purchased individually for $9.99, while players who purchased the Ultimate Edition of Remnant 2 have access to all DLCs at no additional cost.

