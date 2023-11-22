Remnant 2: Should you kill Nimue in The Awaken King DLC?

Nimue is back in The Awakened King, but this time she’s in trouble and needs your help. Shortly after entering the Forlorn Coast, the DLC’s first area, you’ll glimpse Nimue imprisoned inside a tower, but at first, there’s nothing you can do.

Toward the end of the DLC, you’ll be faced with a decision: To kill Nimue or spare her. It’s an impactful choice, and both outcomes give you different rewards, so before locking yourself into one path, it’s important to know what you’re in for and what you’ll be getting out of it.

Be warned: This article contains heavy spoilers for Remnant 2: The Awakened King.

Should you kill Nimue in the Remnant 2 DLC?

The One True King gives you a tough choice to make. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the end of the DLC, you’ll come face to face with The One True King. Instead of smiting you on the spot like a puny ant, however, he offers you a chance to prove your loyalty. If you answer “What is my task, Majesty?” he will ask you to kill Nimue, and give you a quest item, the Rod of Retribution.

You can refuse the task and fight The One True King immediately, if you wish, but there’s no point in doing this, and you’ll actually miss out on an item if you do. For this reason, we strongly recommend you answer “What is my task, Majesty?” and head back to Nimue.

What happens if you kill Nimue with the Rod of Retribution?

A tragic fate, but Nimue wasn’t afraid of death. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Upon returning to Nimue, she’ll sense your negative aura and know something has changed. She will ask you to spare her life, promising a reward if you do. You’ll then be given a choice to kill Nimue with the Rod of Retribution.

If you ignore her pleas and kill Nimue, she’ll drop the Broken Heart Relic, a healing item with an innate 50 percent bonus to its use speed, and instead of healing you, it sets your health to 50 percent of its maximum. This is a unique effect that could be viable in tanky, high-health builds, but while it could be fun to experiment with, I wouldn’t recommend killing Nimue just for this Relic unless you really want it.

Upon returning to The One True King, he will betray your trust and try to kill you anyway, so you’ll still have to fight him. Not to worry, though: If you do go down this route, our helpful guide on how to kill The One True King will help.

What happens if you refuse to kill Nimue?

When Nimue asks you to spare her life, if you agree, she’ll give you a special quest item: Nimue’s Vow. This is the decision we recommend most, and also the one that I chose, as you don’t get this quest item if you refuse The One True King’s task. You can then go back to The One True King and dispose of him, which will transform the quest item into Nimue’s Blood-Marred Vow.

Return to Nimue with this quest item and she’ll give you the Gift of the Unbound Amulet, which disables the negative effects of Burden Rings but restricts health gained by 20 percent per effect disabled. This is an interesting but niche item that clearly works well in builds that use Burden Rings, but has limited scope beyond that.

Nimue will also give you the Jewel of the Beholden ring after you’ve killed The One True King regardless of whether you first agreed to kill her before agreeing to spare her life. It increases your Mod Damage by 15 percent every time you use your healing Relic, a powerful effect that could excel in Mod-heavy builds and the Archon archetype.

Final verdict

I strongly recommend that you do not kill Nimue and instead agree to spare her life. This is because you can get two rewards for sparing her, and both are powerful (albeit fairly niche) items: The Jewel of the Beholden ring and Gift of the Unbound. The Broken Heart Relic is interesting, but other healing items are probably better.