Like Elden Ring, Remnant 2 is yet another Soulslike that references Berserk manga

Remnant 2, following in the footsteps of other Soulslikes games like Elden Ring and Dark Souls, has included a secret nod to the iconic grimdark manga series Berserk.

Players have today discovered an item called the Whispering Marble, which bears a striking resemblance to the Behelit from Berserk.

Behelits are weird egg-shaped ornaments with faces, and they’re destined to fall into the hands of certain people in history. They show up when these people really want to reach a goal, allowing them to make a deal with the God Hand to get what they want, but they have to make a sacrifice. One of Berserk’s main characters has one of these strange artifacts when we first see them, and they wear it around their neck.

The Whispering Marble looks a lot like a Behelit with the same egg-like shape and creepy facial features. When the amulet is worn by a player, it grants three stacks of Bulwark and increases all damage by three percent per stack of Bulwark.

The Remnant 2 item also shares thematic elements with the Behelit from Berserk. It whispers words of strength and destruction, influencing its holder’s actions in special ways. Behelits also guide their owners towards grim destinies, but it’s more subtle than the Whispering Marble until it activates and summons the God Hand.

This isn’t the first time a Soulslike game has paid homage to Berserk either. Elden Ring is filled with references, including that the Greatsword looks exactly like Guts’ Dragonslayer Sword and the Erdtree looks like the World Spiral Tree. The entire Caelid region also draws inspiration from The Eclipse, and it’s littered with Sword Graveyards that mirror the Hill of Swords.

Dark Souls includes plenty too. The Taurus Demon boss is a clear reference to Nosferatu Zodd, while Andre of Astora is basically Godo. It even has Wheel Skeletons as enemies.

Remnant 2, though not a FromSoftware creation, carries on the tradition of drawing inspiration from Berserk in Soulslike titles. It creatively references the beloved manga, much to the delight of fans who hope there are more waiting to be found.