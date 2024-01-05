One thing I like about Remnant 2 is that you don’t always have to kill enemies to get what you want. If you’re in the market for a new ring and don’t feel like exploring areas or killing bosses, the Tarnished Ring should be right up your alley.

How to get the Tarnished Ring in Remnant 2

Talk to this guy to get the ring. Screengrab via iheartstrudel by Aleksandar Perisic

You can get the Tarnished Ring in Ward 13 by talking to the man on the catwalk overlooking the World Stone. Simply walk up to him and start talking. Exhaust his entire dialogue and he will give you the Tarnished Ring. It’s as simple as that.

What if the Tarnished Ring NPC isn’t on the catwalk in Remnant 2?

More often than not, you won’t see anyone on the catwalk. In these cases, the NPC who is supposed to give you the ring will be in the room next to the catwalk. Nine times out of 10, he will be sound asleep in his room, oblivious to the dangers you put yourself in for the sake of Ward 13.

He won’t give you the ring while he’s asleep. So, when you finally see him awake and leaning on the catwalk rail, drop whatever you were doing and talk to him to get the ring.

How to wake up the Tarnished Ring NPC in Remnant 2

Tarnished Ring stats. Screengrab via iheartstrudel by Aleksandar Perisic

I’m pretty sure you are just supposed to get lucky and stumble upon this guy while he’s awake to claim the ring. But, if you don’t feel like waiting, here’s what you can do.

First, check to see if the NPC is on the catwalk. If he isn’t, go to the World Stone, travel to a different location, then go back to Ward 13. Check to see if the NPC is on the Catwalk again. If he isn’t, repeat the process. Keep doing this until you see him. You can also fast-travel to a different location, then back to Ward 13.

What does the Tarnished Ring do in Remnant 2?

The Tarnished Ring increases all unarmed damage by 30 percent. If you ask me, this ring is useless, since unarmed attacks aren’t powerful. That said, if you are collecting rings for the sake of collecting them, it doesn’t hurt to have this ring in your collection.