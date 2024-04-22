Remnant 2 offers a variety of rings that significantly enhance your gameplay. Among them, the Singed Ring, which boosts damage, stands out as one of the best. However, it’s also one that can be pretty easily overlooked.

This guide will show you how to acquire the Singed Ring in Remnant 2.

How to get the Singed Ring in Remnant 2

Kill the pig eating the corpse to get the Singed Ring. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Singed Ring can be found in the Butcher’s Quarter of Losmn. To get the ring, you have to complete The Burning Event quest. Immediately upon entering the Butcher’s Quarter, you will notice the area is littered with many enemies. A ritual of some sort is currently taking place. You’ll spot a Dran that’s hung above a pile of wood, who’ll yell and plead that you save him—the enemies in the area intend on setting him on fire. At this point, you have two options: You can ignore his pleading and wait for the Dran to be immolated or interrupt the ritual and save the Dran by killing all the enemies (specifically the executioner and enemies holding torches) before they can set him on fire.

To get the Singed Ring, you’ll have to stand by and wait for him to be burnt alive. Immediately after burning him, all enemies will turn their attention towards you, and you’ll have to kill them all to complete the quest. Once the event ends, head back to the nearest checkpoint crystal and rest there.

Afterwards, return to the burnt pile of wood, and you’ll see a pig feasting on the recently burnt corpse. Shoot and kill the pig, and it will drop the Singed Ring.

If you choose to assist the Dran instead of allowing him to perish, you won’t receive the Singed Ring. Instead, you’ll get the Dran Momento ring, which has its own unique benefits. You can get it by speaking to the Dran after saving him. The Singed Ring increases all damage dealt to enemies who are on fire by 10 percent, while the Dran Momento ring boosts Max Stamina by 20 and reduces Encumbrance by five.

The Singed Ring is especially useful against enemies on fire, whereas the Dran Momento Ring helps in combat by increasing stamina and lets you carry more items.

