How to get the Red Ring of Death in Remnant 2

This time around, the Red Ring of Death is a pleasant surprise.

The notorious Red Ring of Death brings back terrible memories for anyone who owned an Xbox 360, and it’s back in Remnant 2, although this time you’ll be delighted when it shows up.

The Red Ring of Death is a new ring added in Remnant 2’s first DLC, The Awakened King. It’s a remarkably powerful ring, especially for Ritualists and those using status effect builds, but getting your hands on it is entirely RNG-based, and it’s not as easy as it sounds.

What is the Red Ring of Death in Remnant 2?

The Red Ring of Death is great for Ritualists. Image via Fextralife

The Red Ring of Death duplicates the last damaging status effect applied to your target but reduces your outgoing status effect damage by 10 percent. Despite the slight downside, this is an incredibly powerful effect, particularly if your build or archetype relies on statuses like the Ritualist. Duplicating the Burning status effect with this ring, for example, almost doubles its damage over time, which is remarkably strong with weapons like the Sparkfire Shotgun.

This ring could be exceptionally powerful for end-game Ritualists, especially if you’re relying on damage over time effects as your main source of damage. That said, the ring only duplicates your last status effect, not necessarily the most powerful one, so if your build is constantly applying lots of different status effects at random, things could get a bit wonky.

Where is the Red Ring of Death in Remnant 2?

The Red Ring of Death appears randomly in Losomn. That doesn’t just include the new areas—it can appear in any Losomn area. This means you can’t specifically target the ring and head to one area to grab it. You’ll need to play through the entirety of Losomn until you encounter the ring. Just keep your eyes peeled for that lucrative purple glow.