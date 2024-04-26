How to get the Rally Band ring in Remnant 2: The Forgotten Kingdom

Remnant 2’s Forgotten Kingdom features many hidden areas to explore, and one of them happens to be Luminous Yale which, upon exploration, can reward players with the Rally Band ring.

The Rally Band ring is an accessory that works exceptionally well with various archetypes. It increases the user’s melee damage by converting enemies’ grey health into regular health while increasing the holder’s HP simultaneously. If you’re inclined towards sucker punching your foes, here’s how you can get this item in Remnant 2.

How to get Rally Band ring in Remnant 2: The Forgotten Kingdom

Private Jack’s location on the map. Image by Dot Esports

Similar to acquiring other rings in the game you can acquire the Rally Band ring by having a conversation with the old army soldier called Private Jack Driver who is stationed deep inside the luminescent rainforest of Luminous Yale. From the main entrance of the forest, proceed straight and make a left turn until you find a raised wooden platform in front of you.

Jump on the platform and keep on following the path until you reach a dead end. From there simply face the opposite direction to spot a ledge to jump onto. Before jumping on the ledge, move back a little bit to gain enough speed to make the jump.

You’ll know you’re headed in the right direction if a Simulacrum appears on the ground in front of you. Right after you climb on the ledge, you’ll yet again be greeted by another jump spanning a longer distance.

Speaking with the old man. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make the jump successful, move back toward the end of the ledge. This will leave enough area for you to gain momentum for the jump. Precision is key here, so take your time as it may cause you to make a few attempts. Once you’ve safely made the jump, head straight towards the small opening to find Private Jackson shocked to see you.

Exhaust a bit of dialogue with him and then answer nicely until he asks for your help. Accepting to help him will reward you with the Rally Band ring in Remnant 2’s The Forgotten Kingdom.

What does the Rally Band ring do in Remnant 2?

Description of the Rally Band ring. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Rally Band ring is a token of appreciation given for helping an enslaved man however, the true appreciation lies in its stats. When equipped, the Rally Band ring allows melee strikes to convert enemies’ grey health into regular health. This means running out of ammo won’t be a problem for you as your melee weapon will be doing all the damage.

The ring also provides a 10 percent increase in your health for each successful melee strike so you’re never depleted on health.

