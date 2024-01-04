How to get the Necklace of Supremacy in Remnant 2

There are many bosses in Remnant 2, and many of them offer unique weapons and armor for simply defeating them. Other bosses, however, only drop loot if you beat them in a certain way. The Necklace of Supremacy is an item you can get for doing just that.

Which boss in Remnant 2 drops the Necklace of Supremacy?

Focus all your firepower on this guy. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Downshifting07

The Root Nexus boss in Yaesha drops the Necklace of Supremacy. To get to him, go to Yaesha and visit Forgotten Fields. There, you will see the boss mounted on a nasty-looking organic wall. Talk to him, ask if there is any way you can help him, and you’ll get to fight him. Finish this fight in a specific way, and you will get the Necklace of Supremacy.

How to make the Root Nexus boss drop the Necklace of Supremacy in Remnant 2

Once you kill the last enemy, the necklace will drop. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Downshifting07

To get the Necklace of Supremacy, kill the Root Nexus boss first. During the fight, the boss spawns enemies around you, and it’s expected that you naturally kill spawning enemies as you damage the boss. But you shouldn’t do this. Instead, focus all your firepower on the Root Nexus boss before you kill any other enemy. If you kill even a single mob before killing the boss, you won’t get the ring. You can still damage enemies, and you likely will, because they will be running in front of your line of sight, but don’t kill them. Once you can no longer see his health bar, finish the fight by killing all remaining spawned enemies, and the necklace will be yours.

While it sounds difficult, the fight is just a bit tedious. Only focusing on the boss means you’ll take some damage from trash mobs, but if you are well-equipped, this won’t be much of an issue. I was able to do this fight on my second go by visiting a friend’s world in adventure mode and re-fighting the boss. So, don’t worry if you miss out on this item because you can easily re-do it.

What does the Necklace of Supremacy do in Remnant 2?

The Necklace of Supremacy gives you a 15 percent damage boost if you don’t take damage for seven seconds or 25 percent if your health is full. However, as soon as you take even a single hit, you’ll lose the bonus. It’s definitely a risk vs. reward type of item. I personally don’t use this because I always seem to take damage, but if you happen to be playing in a party and feel like you can stay in the back and avoid taking damage, give the Necklace of Supremacy a try. Have fun.