How to get the Nebula handgun in Remnant 2

Want to have a handgun that fires acid and unleashes nano-machines in Remnant 2? You will be able to when you get the Nebula handgun. This gun is fairly easy to craft, and you can get most of the items naturally except for one.

How to craft the Nebula handgun in Remnant 2

Don’t let him eat you. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Rodwenn

To craft the Nebula handgun, visit McCabe in Ward 13 with seven Lumenite Crystals, 650 scrap, and one Spiced Bile. Lumenite Crystals can be bought directly in the ward for only 300 scrap or you can even farm them from Elite enemies. I suggest just buying them because it will save you time.

Now, for the Spiced Bile, you’re going to need to replay some chapters.

How to get Spiced Bile in Remnant 2

Spiced Bile drops from Tal Ratha boss fight. Screengrab by Dot Esports via Rodwenn

To get Spiced Bile, reroll N’Erud in adventure mode and get Forgotten Prison as a starting zone. Play through the zone normally and retrieve the soul spark that you need to give to Tal Ratha. When you do, he will ask you to let him eat you. Normally, you should let him, because it’s part of the story, but for the sake of this weapon, refuse the kind offer.

Having been denied his meal, Tal Ratha will fight you. Defeat him and he will drop the Spiced Bile. He isn’t a very difficult boss and should go down pretty fast, even if you fight him solo. With Spiced Bile in hand, go back to McCabe in Ward 13 and finish building your Nebula.

What does the Nebula handgun do in Remnant 2?

This handgun fires a stream of acid and applies the corroded effect on enemies. The corrosion deals 300 damage over 15 seconds. Even better, the mandatory mod for Nebula fires a Nano Swarm that seeks and attacks enemies within 20 meters of where they landed. The Nano Swarm also deals acid damage. If you like using poison weapons or enjoy damage over time, the Nebula is just a fantastic handgun.