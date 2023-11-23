How to get the Band of the Fanatic in Remnant 2

The Band of the Fanatic is a ring that was added to Remnant 2 alongside The Awakened King DLC, and it might be the absolute best possible ring for Status Effect and DOT builds.

Getting your hands on this ring doesn’t require any exceptional amount of skill, and best of all—it doesn’t require luck, because Band of the Fanatic doesn’t rely on procedural generation. So long as you’re playing The Awakened King, you can get this fantastic item. Of course, there are a few catches.

Remnant 2 The Awakened King: How to get the Band of the Fanatic

The only hard requirement for acquiring the Band of the Fanatic is a second playthrough of The Awakened King. This is because you need to have the Zealot Armor set equipped during an encounter that takes place at the beginning of the DLC. While you can return to the correct area on the same roll as the one you got the Zealot Armor on, the encounter will already have been triggered, and it will be too late. Check out this article for a full walkthrough on how to get the Zealot Armor needed to find the Band of the Fanatic.

Now that you have the Zealot Armor set make sure it is equipped and start a second roll of The Awakened King. You do not need to hope for rolling any specific instance of the DLC content, as the encounter needed to get the Band of the Fanatic occurs no matter what. At the very beginning of the DLC, walking forward to the first open area of the Forlorn Coast reveals an open area near a large dock where a Dran Preacher is going on about how great The One True King is. When you aren’t wearing the Zealot Armor, this Preacher and the congregation that he is preaching to will attack you on sight. However, with the Zealot Armor, they will treat you as an ally unless you attack them.

Preach it, brother. Video by Dot Esports

Now, the only thing required is patience. The Preacher will talk go on and on and on for a few minutes, but if you stick around to catch his entire sermon, he will reward you with the Band of the Fanatic. You can wait down with the other audience members, but I suggest walking up to his platform for the sake of efficiency. You can wait right beside the Preacher, and after a few minutes, he will stop speaking and turn to face you. He will not automatically engage you in a conversation, but it will be abundantly clear when he is ready for a conversation. Once he is, all you need to do is speak with him. He will pay you a few compliments about how clearly devoted to The One True King you are, and then he will give you the Band of the Fanatic.

Best religion ever! Screenshot by Dot Esports

So long as you are wearing the Zealot Armor, it doesn’t matter when you listen to the sermon and speak to the Preacher. In fact, on my latest roll of The Awakened King, I got the ring after I had already finished the DLC and was about to re-roll it. The only thing that matters is that you haven’t killed the Preacher. If you approach him and he isn’t speaking, fast travel to the Checkpoint at the very beginning of the DLC near Nimue on the docks. Traveling here will reset the Preacher’s dialogue and ensure that he gives the sermon when you next approach him.

Band of the Fanatic item stats

The Band of the Fanatic will make the Zealot Archetype even more busted than it already is. This ring increases all of your Status Effect Damage by 25 percent while simultaneously reducing the duration of Status Effects by 65 percent. In short, Status Effects deal even more damage over a significantly shorter period of time.

A Zealot’s best friend. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll want to keep an eye on making sure that enemies die before their Status Effects wear off to take advantage of the Zealot’s spreading Status Effects, but ultimately, this ring is just a benefit stacked on top of a benefit. The shortened duration really just means that bosses, and other, tankier enemies have way less time to kill you, as your DOTs will take way less time to kill them.