How to fix Remnant 2 DLSS not showing error

Remnant 2 is now available on Xbox Game Pass, but the port wasn’t exactly buttery smooth. If you’re playing the game via Game Pass, you won’t have the option to use NVIDIA’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) upscaling technology.

Don’t worry—this is not an intended feature, and Gunfire Games has already confirmed that they are working on a fix. Read on to learn what you can do in the meantime.

Remnant 2: Can you use DLSS on Game Pass?

Currently, DLSS isn’t an option for Remnant 2 if you’re playing on Game Pass, but this is a bug, not a design choice. On Nov 30, Gunfire Games said in a tweet that they are aware of the issue of DLSS not being displayed as an option for Game Pass users and that they are actively working on a fix. Currently, there isn’t a projected date for when the bug will be fixed, but I personally can’t imagine it will take long—DLSS is available in Remnant 2 on Xbox, so the issue isn’t anything that should require working on the game again in any meaningful way—it likely is just a matter of the option being accidentally omitted from a menu.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Can you fix the Remnant 2 DLSS error not showing on your own?

Strictly speaking, there is no way to fix this error until Gunfire Games themselves fix it. However, there are a few different things that you can do to make up the difference while you wait the (hopefully) short time for DLSS to be properly displayed on the Game Pass version of Remnant 2.

Option one: Lower your display resolution

If you are experiencing significant FPS drops in Remnant 2 without DLSS, it might be wise to lower the game’s resolution. The way that DLSS improves performance is by rendering the game at a lower resolution and then upscaling the frames until they are virtually indistinguishable from whatever resolution your game is originally set to.

If you lower your resolution in Remnant 2 without using DLSS, the image quality will obviously not be as high, but it will absolutely increase your FPS.

Option two: Lower your graphics settings

Another way to circumvent reliance on DLSS for decent performance is by lowering your graphics settings. Again, DLSS doesn’t make your game look better—it simply keeps your game looking the same but with lower GPU requirements. If a lack of DLSS is making Remnant 2 run like a potato powered by a hamster wheel, lowering your graphics settings will help tremendously as a temporary fix.

There’s more good news for this fix, too—even on the lowest possible graphics settings, Remnant 2 looks pretty damn good. What’s more, the third-person view and the fast-paced, stressful action place a significantly higher emphasis on gameplay. If you’re sitting in Ward 13, you will definitely notice a change in visuals from lower graphics settings. During a boss fight, however, you should definitely be too preoccupied to notice.

Do you need to do anything else?

Once Gunfire Games has fixed the Remnant 2 Game Pass DLSS error, you will know. Like all Game Pass games, an update will be automatically applied to the Game Pass version, and one day (hopefully very soon), DLSS will magically be available again. Until that day comes, use the methods explained above, or play Remnant 2 on a different platform or publisher if possible—the game is crossplay, after all.