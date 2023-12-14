Does Ready or Not have controller support?

Will your controller work?

A screenshot of character walking in the dark in Ready or Not
Screenshot via VOID Interactive

Ready or Not is a gritty, realistic first-person shooter that lets you live out your dream of being on the police SWAT team. Your job is to carry out tactical missions to tackle a recent crime wave in California, but do you need to use a keyboard and mouse, or can you use a controller?

Since Ready or Not is currently only available on PC via Steam, many players have wondered if you’re able to use a controller to play. This guide answers that question and offers some tips if you want to play Ready or Not with a controller.

Can you use a controller in Ready or Not?

Characters in Ready or Not outside of a building that says VOID Ship Service
Ready or Not is designed to be played on a mouse and keyboard. Screenshot via VOID Interactive

At the time of writing, there is no official controller support for Ready or Not. The developer clearly designed the game with a mouse and keyboard in mind, as plugging in a controller and even trying to navigate the menu in Ready or Not will not yield any results. By default, Steam won’t recognize that you’re using a controller if you boot up Ready or Not.

That said, you aren’t completely cut off from using a controller. Over the course of the game’s development cycle, players figured out that if you create a custom Controller Layout through Steam, you can use any controller you want. The Controller Layout allows you to map keybinds to controller buttons, making the game think you’re still using a keyboard. Although, since Ready or Not has so many possible keybinds, you will need to use every single button possible to get the most out of your controller.

If you’re playing with a PlayStation Dualshock controller, ensure you map keybinds to your touchpad, L3 and R3, and all of the D-Pad arrows. If you assign a keybind to every available button on the controller, you should have enough important keybinds to play Ready or Not the way it was intended.

Creating a Controller Layout on Steam for Ready or Not does take some time, but it’s currently the only way to play the tactical FPS with a controller instead of a mouse and keyboard. I recommend trying the game with a mouse and keyboard first, to see if you enjoy it, then decide if you want to go through the trouble of setting up a Controller Layout through Steam.

Author

Joey Carr
Joey Carr is a full-time writer for multiple esports and gaming websites. He has 6+ years of experience covering esports and traditional sporting events, including DreamHack Atlanta, Call of Duty Championships 2017, and Super Bowl 53.