Ubisoft offers bounty for players who can find a new Clash exploit in Siege

Ubisoft recruited the help of its community today to make sure it fixed Clash issues for good. The company is offering a bounty to Rainbow Six Siege players who can discover new glitches involving the troublesome operator on the Test Server.

Players who find a Clash exploit before March 3 will receive the rare Raptor Legs Frost charm as a reward. The item is usually reserved for players who report multiple bugs on the Test Server.

There’s a set of steps that players need to fulfill before being eligible for the reward, however. The issue must be a new bug reported to R6fix, Siege’s bug reporting tool, and must be accompanied by video evidence and a step-by-step description. The developer team will acknowledge the glitch, a manual process, as long as it’s set in the latest version of the Test Server (TS) with a visible version ID.

The Siege team seems dedicated to preventing further Clash issues from returning. Ubisoft has removed the operator from all platforms on several different occasions—the latest took place last week.

Ubisoft disabled Clash after players uncovered an exploit involving the operator’s shield. The glitch reportedly allowed players to shoot firearms while tricking the game into thinking the shield was deployed, making the character effectively invulnerable. Developers believe they have found a fix and pushed the solution to the TS, but they’re looking for extra help to make sure that the bug doesn’t make a comeback.

The operator has also been disabled on two other occasions due to glitches involving her shield. In June 2019, Ubisoft removed the operator from play after bugs reportedly allowed her to shoot with her shield up. The same issue returned six months later, which pushed the company to disable the character once again.