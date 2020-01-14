Ubisoft invites fans to The Program with new R6 teaser

A new Rainbow Six Siege teaser trailer dropped today, bringing with it confirmation and questions.

Ubisoft released a teaser trailer for something the company is calling “The Program.” The teaser in question was partially leaked last night but without any audio. In the teaser, fans will see some of their favorite operators competing in something akin to the Olympic Games. The teaser also backs up the previous leak of the Stadium map that was quite convincing.

The official Rainbow Six Siege Twitter account also urges fans to tune back in tomorrow, Jan. 15, to learn how they can take part in The Program. With the Six Invitational 2020 just around the corner, it would appear that this will be 2020’s Six Invitational in-game event.

The Program teaser informs fans of the imminent release of an in-game event coinciding with the Six Invitational 2020. It also seems to be the beginning of Ubisoft driving the lore in a different direction. Ubisoft announced it would be recasting the voice actors for Hibana and Mira so that the universe and lore would be able to expand. The teaser looks to be the start of the expansion that the developer mentioned in regard to the recasting.

While fans will see Harry, the new head of Rainbow, outline his seemingly optimistic plans for the future, the idea still seems a bit vague. The core concept looks to be similar to the celebrity of Overwatch’s heroes in the sense that they represent hope to many within the lore, albeit on a seemingly smaller scale that’s contained to The Program.

The sea change in tone and direction is a bit odd considering the severe nature of every other cinematic and operator video ever released. Even the last CGI trailer, “The Hammer and the Scalpel,” had a decisively more grim tone. Ubisoft’s Alexander Karpazis revealed in an interview with IGN that Year Five of Siege will focus heavily on story, but specifically the new Paramilitary Company Nighthaven, which was introduced in Operation Shifting Tides.

If The Program is going to be a serious piece of lore within the universe, then the peaceful tone isn’t long for this world considering the implied shadiness of Rainbow and Nighthaven’s alliance. Either way, fans will have to wait until the launch of Year Five to find out where Ubisoft takes its operators.

The Year Five Pass may have leaked last night alongside an extended clip of The Program trailer that was released today. Some fans are speculating that the Year Five Pass may indicate two operator reworks considering that there will only be six new ops in Year Five as opposed to the typical eight.

The Six Invitational 2020 runs from Feb. 7 to 13 and will likely feature a wealth of information regarding Year Five, the Year Five Pass, and the contentious Battle Pass.