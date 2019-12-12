New R6 stadium map leaked ahead of SI 2020

The Six Invitational 2020 is right around the corner and it looks like the Rainbow Six Siege map for the event has been leaked.

Fans have known that there would be some kind of special event launching alongside SI 2020 since the Tokoname, Japan Finals in November. Ubisoft displayed a brief teaser for the event that saw a number of operators don their country’s colors. The brief glimpse fans got felt akin to a sort of Olympic-style event.

RolyNoly_InvitationalEvent Check out this video on Streamable using your phone, tablet or desktop.

Today, fans received some confirmation on what might be coming with the SI 2020 event. The leaked map is simply called Stadium and is essentially what one would expect based on its name, albeit with a sort of obstacle course on the field. Six’s leader, Harry, is also front and center at the beginning of the match. It seems as though Harry will provide a brief commentary on whichever operator the player chooses before the match starts up. The same will seemingly occur for the MVP animation at the end of a match.

Roly Noly on Twitter Invitational Game Mode/Event -> Has Pick/Ban Phase -> Some operators spawn with Invitational skins by default -> “New” Map Full Video SoonTM

This is a strange-looking map when compared to the other types of settings the game has gone to in the past. It almost feels like a hybrid of Hereford and something new. This seems to be the first real look at Year Five or the last event left on the docket for Year Four of Rainbow Six Siege.

RolyNoly_MozzieInvtitationalEndScreen Check out this video on Streamable using your phone, tablet or desktop.

Fans will have to wait for an official reveal before they can get their hands on the new map. The wait shouldn’t be too long, though, since the Six Invitational 2020 is set to take place in Greater Montreal from Feb. 7 to 16. Fans looking to experience SI 2020 in person can visit Ubisoft’s official website for ticketing and event information.