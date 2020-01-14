Rainbow Six Siege Year 5 Pass leaks, only 6 operators coming

Fans have been waiting on information surrounding the Rainbow Six Siege Year Five pass and, thanks to a leak, there’s quite a bit of information in circulation.

The most shocking information revealed in the leak is the revelation that Year Five will not have the usual eight operators and will instead have six operators. This information has brought some fans to believe that the game may undergo another Operation Health season but with two fewer operators.

It’s also possible that Ubisoft is taking the same approach to operators that it now takes with maps, meaning two fewer operators and two old operator reworks. Fans have known for some time now that Ubisoft is keen on reworking their older more broken operators like Tachanka, Blackbeard, and a less-broken Castle.

The Year Five Pass gives buyers a one-year “VIP premium membership” that includes the six Year Five operators, exclusive customization items, 10% off the shop, a 5% renown boost, “0,3%” Alpha Pack Boost, 30% off the Battle Pass, and 30% Battle Points bonus, according to the leaked image.

Given that there is no current pricing information regarding the Battle Pass or the Year Five Pass, any outrage surrounding the leak may be a bit premature. Ubisoft has continuously found new ways to monetize Siege and has drawn much criticism in the process. Criticisms surrounding Ubisoft’s monetization of Siege often stem from complaints about Ubisoft’s alleged inability to keep the game running in good shape and with stable servers.

Aside from the financial aspect of the leak, fans also have a look at what appears to be two of Year Five’s operators. The operator on the right looks oddly like Dom from the famed Microsoft franchise Gears of War, while the operator on the left looks a bit like a Mortal Kombat character. There’s not much else to read into here in terms of their unique abilities.

There also appears to be a weapon skin leak faded into the background of the image. While the image is a bit faint, the lettering reads “Aurous Alabaster Skin,” which looks to be similar to previous universal skins included with the purchase of the pass like Lava and Damascus.

The Six Invitational 2020 is right around the corner and while many had pegged the event as the time and place fans would be getting an update on the Battle Pass, it looks like the announcement might come sooner. The bottom of the leaked image states that the year-long VIP membership will be good until Jan. 31, 2021, which heavily implies that the pass will be out before the month is through. If this isn’t the case, then that asterisk on the “1-year” part of the outline is an absolute necessity.

One thing that does give us pause is the typo in “0,3%.” If this really is the final draft, then it’s a bit odd the editor(s) didn’t catch the comma where a decimal point should be placed, especially since it’s in a simple bullet-point format. This may indicate that fans are looking at a previous draft of the Year Five Pass outline.

Fans should get concrete answers in about a month or so as an SI 2020 announcement would come around Feb. 14-16 during the finals.

H/T: coreross