Reigning Siege world champs TSM are reportedly exiting the scene

Just one year after TSM lifted the hammer trophy at the effective Rainbow Six: Siege world championship known as the Six Invitational, the organization is reportedly exiting both the North American League and the game altogether.

TSM informed Siege developer and tournament organizer Ubisoft of the organization’s decision to exit yesterday during a meeting, according to a report from Hunter Cooke for the Sports Business Journal. TSM will in all likelihood relinquish its NAL spot as well.

The reported decision by TSM comes just a year after claiming victory and the $1 million prize at SI 2022 in Stockholm. The team’s run was sparked by an MVP performance from Matthew “Achieved” Solomon and a great showing from one of Siege’s biggest young stars, Jason “Beaulo” Doty. But in the 2022 season that followed, TSM struggled to replicate that success, finishing near the bottom of the table during the first two NAL stages and failing to qualify for SI 2023.

After their season ended, TSM’s aforementioned star player Beaulo shockingly retired from pro play at only 21 years old, moving to content creation pursuits. The status of the rest of the TSM Siege roster given the organization’s reportedly impending departure is currently unknown.

At this time, TSM competes in the LCS with its flagship League roster, as well as in VALORANT, Apex Legends, Dota 2, and other titles. The organization also officially announced its plans to return to CS:GO back in October and is in the midst of hiring a general manager for that division.

Despite TSM’s massive brand power, the organization was dealt a massive financial blow late last year in the wake of the cryptocurrency crash that sunk its 10-year, $210 million deal with crypto exchange FTX.