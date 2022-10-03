TSM to return to CS:GO in 2023

TSM will assemble a roster to compete in CS:GO esports in 2023, the organization’s vice president of esports Dominic Kallas confirmed today. The North American club has been away from Valve’s FPS scene since January 2017.

“Yes, TSM will be returning to CS:GO here in 2023,” Kallas said. “I think it’s important to know that we are not going to look to go out and just buy a top-five team. I happen to be a dual citizen with Germany and will be spending a significant amount of time in Europe looking and working with a local GM to help build a roster and infrastructure necessary for this team to succeed. We’ve already started discussions with ESL and BLAST about how TSM CS:GO can be successful within Europe from long-term partnerships.”

TSM FTX October Update



We'd like to share some exciting news with the fans as we near the end of 2022. pic.twitter.com/jOsy1ccPAS — TSM FTX (@TSM) October 3, 2022

During its stay in CS:GO esports, TSM most notably housed the best Danish team in 2015, which was composed of Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz, Finn “karrigan” Andersen, Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen, Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth, and René “cajunb” Borg.

After the Danish team left in December 2015 to form Astralis in 2016, TSM shifted its strategy to North America and signed players from the region. The end of TSM in CS:GO came after NA players Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken, Hunter “SicK” Mims, Shahzeeb “ShahZaM” Khan, and Skyler “Relyks” Weaver parted ways with the organization to follow in-game leader Sean “[email protected]” Gares to Misfits after a disagreement caused by [email protected]’ involvement with the Players Esports Association (PEA).

The news that TSM is looking to return to CS:GO comes after the organization didn’t secure a spot in the Americas VALORANT partnership league in 2023. Kallas mentioned that TSM is in talks with ESL and BLAST, who organize some of the most prestigious tournaments in CS:GO with the help of partnered teams.

Earning a spot in either ESL or BLAST’s partnership program is vital to any big organization like TSM investing in CS:GO esports. Otherwise, its team will have to compete in qualifiers to secure a spot in those prestigious tournaments.

Should TSM return to CS:GO with a European roster, it would be one more organization from NA to look elsewhere for players like Cloud9 has done with the signing of the former Gambit roster this year.