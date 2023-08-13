R6 Siege is finally adding a way for players to praise their teammates

Give your teammates a pat on the back with the new system.

Rainbow Six Siege Year Eight season three is introducing a new commendation system that highlights the positive aspects of players and opponents after matches.

Commendation systems are not a new concept and are present in other notable games, like Overwatch and CS:GO. Operation Heavy Mettle is bringing the same concept to Siege, allowing players to commend their teammates and opponents after games.

There are three new commendation options coming in Operation Heavy Mettle: Valor, Dedication, and Guidance. Valor is for players who are “positive and level-headed,” while Dedication is for players who are “reliable and stay engaged.” The final option is Guidance, which is for players who prove themselves as “knowledgable strategists.”

At the end of each match, players will have the chance to commend two teammates in up to three categories. Players will also have the chance to vote on whether the other team was a worthy opponent. Those who are active in the commendation system will be rewarded with Alpha packs.

Players can also expect a new screen that provides more information about the Reputation system, highlighting actions that can impact your reputation standing.

Operation Heavy Mettle is also introducing the new Attacker Ram, who can destroy objects with ease with her Bu-Gi Auto Breacher. The new operator’s gadget can take out walls and destructible objects to carve a path for teams by taking out obstacles.

Siege players can also enjoy new Onboarding Tutorials, making it easier than ever for newcomers to learn the ropes or for veterans to brush up on basic concepts.

