Sens is the newest Operator in Rainbow Six Siege, introducing a new R.O.U Projector that can easily cover their team with ease. The valuable gadget creates a wall of light that most Operators can see through, providing an extra layer of protection as your team moves around the map. Sens also has a robust loadout with a few different options, allowing players to fine-tune their equipment as needed.

Understanding how to play Sens in Rainbow Six Siege can give your team the support needed to succeed. Let’s take a look at their loadout and gadgets to understand the best way to use Sens.

Sens can choose between the POF-9 assault rifle or the 417 Marksman Rifle. The POF-9 holds 51 bullets per magazine, allowing players to send dozens of rounds down range as needed. But it also has considerable recoil, so testing it out in the Shooting Range first might be the best choice.

The 417 Marksman Rifle should be familiar to Twitch and Lion players since it’s also in their loadout. This weapon is better suited for controlled shots and the available optics allow players to engage enemies from a distance. The 417 and POF-9 are viable choices and players must find which gun works best for their playstyle.

The SDP 9MMA and GONNE-6 are the available secondary weapon choices for Sens. The SDP is a decent option, but most players will likely spring for the GONNE-6 since it can destroy Operator gadgets. This is crucial for Sens because they can get rid of gadgets that can see through their wall, like Maestro’s Evil Eyes.

Sens has the choice between hard breach charges or claymores as their gadget. Both options are useful in different scenarios, so try to pick the choice that will be most effective for your team’s loadout and composition. While determining the right loadout for Sens is a crucial part of success, you must also know how to use their R.O.U Projector System effectively.

Sens’ R.O.U Projector System creates a wall of light, providing a layer of cover for them and their teammates. Players are still vulnerable since the wall doesn’t stop bullets or abilities but prevents enemies from tracking your movement. Effectively using Sens’ ability can make it easier to take a site, plant the bomb, or escape a sticky situation.

The R.O.U Projector System deploys small projectors along its path, meaning players can line up their throws to create a unique wall of light. The device bounces off of surfaces, meaning you can bend the wall of light to fit your needs. You can, for example, create a small pocket of cover for your teammate to plant the bomb without obstructing the view of an entire room. You can also curve the wall to block multiple entrances or windows once you figure out the proper line-up.

It’s important to stay alive as Sens since they fill a supportive role for attackers. Dying early without using their ability leaves their team at a disadvantage, so make sure not to be the first player into the building. Coordinate with your team to decide where the wall of light is needed to create cover for your teammates. You can also use the wall to try and fool the defenders, but this wastes an essential ability, so seriously consider the downsides before committing to the diversion.

There are a few Sens counters that every Sens player should consider. Warden can see through their wall with his glasses, effectively negating the wall of light. Maestro’s Evil Eyes can also see through the wall. Prepare to take out the Evil Eyes before deploying your wall and try to take out Warden before using the wall if possible. Warden can easily kill players using the wall as cover and can let his team know your location.

Glaze’s sniper scope can also see through the wall, meaning you can coordinate to help create a one-way smoke. Deploy the wall across a doorway or window, allowing the Glaz player to secure a kill on an unsuspecting player. Enemies will eventually catch on to this tactic, but it’s still an excellent way to get a few cheeky kills.

Sens has the potential to be a powerful Siege Operator, but only if you understand how to use them. Practice with their gadget and learn how to effectively create cover for your team while leaving your opponents vulnerable.