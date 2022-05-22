Shooting Range and Operator Guides are coming in Rainbow Six Siege Operation Vector Glare

Rainbow Six Siege Year Seven Season Two Operation Vector Glare is adding two helpful onboarding tools for new or returning players: the Shooting Range and Operator Guides.

Siege is a challenging game to master. New operators, weapons, maps, and other changes are continuously introduced to the game. This means new players have a lot of ground to cover if it is their first time diving in, and returning players can be overwhelmed with the new content. Operation Vector Glare is adding two helpful onboarding tools to help players into the fun world of Siege.

All players can now enjoy the Shooting Range to practice with weapons before jumping into a real game. The Shooting Range features a recoil lane and a damage lane. The recoil lane measures the spread of each gun, and the damage lane shows how much damage is dealt from each bullet on specific parts of the body. This is the perfect place to master new weapons, and all operators are available in the range regardless if they’re unlocked. The Shooting Range can be found in the Learn Area.

Operator Guides provide quick tutorials on how to use operator abilities, gadgets, and utility. Players can find the guides within the operator menu or in the start menu at any point of a match. These helpful guides are perfect for new players or veteran players in need of a refresher. Use the Operator Guides to learn the basics of a new character before trying to learn the hard way.

Operation Vector Glare releases on June 7.