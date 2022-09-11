How to access the Rainbow Six Mobile closed beta? What regions are included?

Some players will be luckier than others.

Ubisoft revealed some news on Rainbow Six Mobile yesterday as part of the Ubisoft Forward event. After its initial announcement last April, its closed beta is fast approaching, scheduled for Sept.12.

Not all the players with a mobile phone will be able to test out the upcoming Rainbow Six game before everyone else since Ubisoft will include only a handful of regions in the first closed beta test.

Here are the regions included at its launch and how to access it.

What regions are included in Rainbow Six Mobile‘s closed beta test?

Here is the list of the regions included in the closed beta test:

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

Philippines

Singapore

India

How to sign up for the beta test?

Here are the steps to follow to sign up for Rainbow Six Mobile‘s closed beta test.

Open the Google Play Store.

Look for the Rainbow Six Mobile app.

Tap on its page and select the Preregister button.

The game will install and be available when the beta test launches.

If you’re not in one of the regions included for the closed beta test, you’ll only see the Pre-subscription button to be notified as soon as the game is available.

The players won’t be able to access the closed beta test on Apple devices. Although the beta test is scheduled to launch on Sept.12, the developer has yet to reveal its end date, so enjoy while you can.