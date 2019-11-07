Everything we know about Rainbow Six Siege’s Operation Shifting Tides

With the season 10 Rainbow Six Pro League Finals coming up this weekend, Operation Shifting Tides is sure to get a full reveal.

From leaks to official teasers shared by Ubisoft, here’s everything we know about Operation Shifting Tides.

The operators

Fans got their first look at the upcoming operators in a massive leak that hit gaming forum ResetEra last week. The leak mentioned an attacker with a bolt-action rifle and a defender with an ability similar to Jӓger’s Magpie Trophy System. As it turns out, these operators may have more to them than the leak previously suggested.

Ubisoft released a gadget teaser this morning that may have revealed both upcoming operator’s names while also giving fans a great look into their respective gadgets. This type of gadget teaser seems to be the new status quo given that Operation Ember Rise also had a gadget teaser that revealed quite a bit of insight into how each operator functions. Fans have known for some time now that the Y4S4 operators would hail from Kenya and India. The ResetEra leak confirmed that the Indian attacker would be female and the Kenyan defender would be male, which keeps with Siege’s tradition of releasing one female and one male operator per season.

This time around, it looks like the Indian attacker’s name is Kali. She’ll have access to the CSRX 300 rifle that’s capable of penetrating two soft walls. We’re not talking small bullet holes, either—this rifle rips massive holes in soft walls that look a lot like the damage that Buck’s Skeleton Key deals. Kali’s unique gadget appears to be a hybrid of Hibana and Ash since it’s a projectile fired from an under-mounted launcher that’s capable of drilling through an electrified reinforced wall and detonating to breach.

Rainbow Six Siege on Twitter Chaos is riding in on the incoming tides. Rainbow Six Siege’s newest Operators are coming to make some waves. Tune in on Sunday, Nov 10 to learn more!

The defender seems to be named Wamai and he’ll serve as the Kenyan competition to Jӓger’s Magpie Trophy System. The gadget didn’t get as much screen time in the teaser but it appears to form a magnetic field that’s capable of capturing, suspending, and eating throwables such as grenades. The operator is interesting since Jӓger has gone unchallenged in this department since the launch of the game in 2015. Having two operators that are capable of dealing with throwables will definitely boost defender’s odds in a late match or rush scenarios unless there’s an IQ or Thatcher around.

The map

While there’s no new map this season, there’s something just as exciting coming down the pipeline for players. The long-awaited Theme Park rework will also be dropping in Operation Shifting Tides.

Theme Park launched with Operation Blood Orchid, the season that directly followed the frustrating Operation Health. While the map was initially well-received by the community, its flaws became extremely apparent when put into a competitive scenario. Dark corners, inconsistent lighting, and some player discomfort quickly took the map down several pegs.

It’s been a whole season since the map was in full rotation, and with the successful launch of the Kafe and Kanal reworks, fans will have a lot to explore when this map reenters the fold.

The secondary gadget rumors

Fans of Rainbow Six Siege might remember some rumors floating about that some new secondary gadgets may be coming to Siege. If last week’s leaks are to be believed, then those gadgets may be entering the game sooner rather than later.

The leak outlined several potential changes that may be hitting the game in the near future. The most viable option from the leaks seems to be “An alarm gadget for defenders and a small thermite charge for attackers.” While the latter of the two gadgets is new information, the fact that it’s being addressed in the same sentence as a long-rumored gadget elevates it to another level of likelihood.

Nothing concrete has been denoted regarding the two gadgets and their existence still remains as merely whispers within the community. The former of the two gadgets listed seems like a strong bet for Y4S4, otherwise know as Operation Shifting Tides, however.

Information remains scarce and will likely be hard to come by in the coming days. Luckily for fans, a full reveal of Operation Shifting Tides is slated for Nov. 10 during the official stream of the Pro League Finals.