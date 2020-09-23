Echo drone glitch costs APAC R6 team a round

You should get ready to perma-ban Echo in your ranked games.

The Echo Yokai drone glitch is back and it’s already having an effect on competitive Rainbow Six Siege play.

Earlier this week, Disrupt Gaming, the Susquehanna Soniqs, eUnited, and Oxygen Esports all agreed to not use the operator in their matches due to this glitch. And perhaps APAC team Wildcard should’ve done the same.

Wildcard were up a mere round on Coastline, 6-5, earlier today when the glitch struck.

There's a fierce battle ragine on over on Coastline in the Oceanic Nationals as #Rhythm and @Wildcard_GG charge into overtime! 😱 #OCN



📺 https://t.co/gVVxCE8kfP pic.twitter.com/HbXnBtbGpD — ESL Rainbow Six (@ESLRainbowSix) September 23, 2020

The glitch caused Wildcard to lose the round. They knew where the drone was, too. In the clip, you can watch bullets hit the front of the drone’s hitbox as it attempts to stop the Wildcard player from planting the defuser. The loss of the round pushed the score to 6-6 and turned what would’ve been a 7-5 win for Wildcard into an overtime match.

Wildcard did end up winning the match, but it didn’t have to be this close.

Naturally, Rainbow Six Siege players, community members, and coaches were in an uproar about the bug, which was reportedly fixed during the previous operation, Steel Wave.

Echo needs to be banned from comp play until that bug is fixed that was absurd — James Parkinson (@SternabR6) September 23, 2020

Echo is still bugged. He still has immortal Yokai. It almost cost Wildcard a game.



It is unacceptable that Echo was removed from his Operator Quarantine when the issue he was placed in there for was not fixed. — Chowder (@TheChowderhead) September 23, 2020

It’s been a tough week for Wildcard outside of the bug nearly costing them a game. The “R6 Share” tier one skins dropped, with tier two and three to come at a later date, but Wildcard was nowhere to be found on any list. Wildcard’s CEO said in a Twitter post that the team didn’t get into the R6 Share program and won’t get an in-game skin or a cut of the revenue.

All I’m going to say is this: there are 15 teams in this program that went to SI in 2020.



There’s one team that went and didn’t get in.



There are also 2 teams from our region that we’ve consistently outperformed.



I’ll let you guys figure out how happy I am right now. — John Griffin (@WC_Griff) September 21, 2020

Wildcard was one of 16 teams invited to the Six Invitational 2020 and made the season 10 Pro League Finals.