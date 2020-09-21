Susquehanna Soniqs, Disrupt, Oxygen, and eUnited agree not to use Echo in today’s Rainbow Six Siege action

Rainbow Six Siege‘s Echo has had some serious bugs with his extremely powerful Yokai drones. And in an effort to avoid these issues, some professional teams are agreeing not to use the operator in today’s games.

Normally, these drones would be invisible and Echo can use them to shoot a stunning blow that stops the defuser-placing process. When timed right, these drones can outright win rounds for teams.

Lately, there’s been a bug going around with Echo’s drones. Sometimes, they become indestructible as well as invisible. Naturally, this makes Echo far stronger than he’s intended to be.

Because of the bug, the Susquehanna Soniqs, eUnited, Disrupt Gaming, and Oxygen Esports have committed to not use Echo during their matches. The operator will see absolutely no play during today’s North American Rainbow Six Siege matches.

The rosters of @SoniqsEsports and @eUnited have mutually agreed to not play Echo tonight, as there are still outstanding concerns with drone destructibility. — Joe (@jobrokkaebi) September 21, 2020

The rosters of @OXG_Esports and @DisruptGaming have the same mutual agreement on Echo for the same reasons. https://t.co/J5EPphdB7r — Anthony (@HOP3Z) September 21, 2020 HOP3Z and Jobrokkaebi announced they wouldn’t be using Echo around three hours before their matches began.

The indestructibility bug with Echo isn’t new. This isn’t the first time the Susquehanna Soniqs and Disrupt Gaming have committed to playing without the operator, either. They first agreed to not use him on July 20.

Due to the concerns surrounding Echo, the rosters of @SoniqsEsports and @DisruptGaming have both agreed to not play the operator during our match tonight. — Joe (@jobrokkaebi) July 20, 2020

Following the original complaints, Echo was permanently banned from competitive play for a period of time. Ironically enough, Echo’s ban opened up more options for teams and quite a few players commented that they felt “refreshed” without Echo in the lineup.

Without this extremely powerful operator available, attackers were able to take even stronger defenders off the board and help deal with Rainbow Six Siege’s “20-second meta” where attackers were subjected to what’s become commonly understood as the “utility clear simulator.” This refers to when players need to feverishly clear the absurd amounts of defender utility then execute using the last 20 seconds of the three-minute round.