Susquehanna Soniqs, Disrupt, Oxygen, and eUnited agree not to use Echo in today’s Rainbow Six Siege action

Rainbow Six Siege‘s Echo has had some serious bugs with his extremely powerful Yokai drones. And in an effort to avoid these issues, some professional teams are agreeing not to use the operator in today’s games.
Normally, these drones would be invisible and Echo can use them to shoot a stunning blow that stops the defuser-placing process. When timed right, these drones can outright win rounds for teams.
Lately, there’s been a bug going around with Echo’s drones. Sometimes, they become indestructible as well as invisible. Naturally, this makes Echo far stronger than he’s intended to be.
Because of the bug, the Susquehanna Soniqs, eUnited, Disrupt Gaming, and Oxygen Esports have committed to not use Echo during their matches. The operator will see absolutely no play during today’s North American Rainbow Six Siege matches.
The indestructibility bug with Echo isn’t new. This isn’t the first time the Susquehanna Soniqs and Disrupt Gaming have committed to playing without the operator, either. They first agreed to not use him on July 20.
Following the original complaints, Echo was permanently banned from competitive play for a period of time. Ironically enough, Echo’s ban opened up more options for teams and quite a few players commented that they felt “refreshed” without Echo in the lineup.
Without this extremely powerful operator available, attackers were able to take even stronger defenders off the board and help deal with Rainbow Six Siege’s “20-second meta” where attackers were subjected to what’s become commonly understood as the “utility clear simulator.” This refers to when players need to feverishly clear the absurd amounts of defender utility then execute using the last 20 seconds of the three-minute round.