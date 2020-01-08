The PUBG Awards 2019 Fan Favorite winner is an insane 1-vs-3 driving play

A winner has been crowned in the PUBG Awards 2019 Fan Favorite competition and the people have chosen one of the cooler plays you’ll probably ever see in the battle royale game.

In November, PUBG Corp. tasked the game’s community with sending in their best 30-second clips in different categories. Categories included melee throwing, entertaining mistakes, and Win94 skills. But the Fan Favorite winner might be the best of them all.

PUBG on Twitter After hundreds of kick-ass submissions, we have a winner! Congrats to @WhoBuiltTheArk_ , the #PUBGAwards2019 Fan Favorite! Thanks to all who participated, and our community, for an amazing 2019! https://t.co/hSF0TJOO9E

PUBG on Twitter You’ve seen our favorites – but which is yours? Vote now to choose the #PUBGAwards2019 Fan Favorite and winner of the Golden Lv. 3 Helmet Trophy!

Courtesy of Twitch streamer WhoBuiltTheArk, the clip shows him driving around in one of the final circles of the game. He switches to the passenger seat to spray down one opponent, switches back to the driver seat to run down another, and then changes to the passenger seat once more to finish off the final enemy in an insane one-vs-three.

A poll was posted on Jan. 1 with four finalists and WhoBuiltTheArk came away with 34.8 percent of the vote, easily winning the competition—and for good reason.

“I want to take this moment to appreciate every person I’ve met from the PUBG community over the year,” WhoBuiltTheArk said on Twitter. “The friendships I’ve made through this game are priceless and meaningful. I am humbled to be voted the fan favorite by a community I love and by players I respect. Thank you.”

As a reward, WhoBuiltTheArk has won an awesome Golden Lv. 3 Helmet Trophy, as well as some in-game swag to show off that he’s the champion.