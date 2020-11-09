These are good for clearing out houses and fighting up close.

PUBG is known for its big, sprawling maps that take place over in-game kilometers. But close-range attacks can be just as important as the best snipers in the game.

Close-range weapons can be effective both in early-game and late-game circles that take place inside of buildings. You’ll want to be able to do as much damage as possible in a short amount of time when the enemy is feet away.

While snipers and assault rifles are strong options for mid-range combat, shotguns and SMGs are the way to go if you’re looking to CQC. You can pair them up with an AR to best equip yourself for multiple scenarios.

Here are a few of the best close-range weapons in PUBG.

S686

Image via Gamepedia

Damage : 216

: 80 meters Body hit impact: 5,000

One of the most common shotguns is also one of the most powerful when it comes to close-range combat. This double-barrel shotty will dominate in the early game inside of buildings.

S12K

Image via Gamepedia

Damage : 198

: 65 meters Body hit impact: 5,000

Take a shotgun and make it shoot really fast, and that’s what the S12K is all about. You don’t have to worry about accuracy as much when you can rapid-fire enemies.

MP5K

Image via Gamepedia

Damage : 33

: 200 meters Body hit impact: 7,000

This SMG lacks in firepower but makes up for it in accuracy and range.

UMP45

Image via Gamepedia

Damage : 39

: 200 meters Body hit impact: 7,000

The UMP is a 0.45 APC SMG that has high damage and a fast fire rate.

Vector

Image via Gamepedia

Damage : 31

: 150 meters Body hit impact: 7,000

The Vector completely shreds up close thanks to its insane fire rate, but it’ll burn through its clip quickly, so make sure to find an extended magazine ASAP.