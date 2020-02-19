PUBG’s 6.2 update now live on PC

The long-anticipated 6.2 update for PUBG is now live on the game’s PC servers and it’s brought about the addition of the classic Team Deathmatch mode.

Team Deathmatch in PUBG can be found via the game’s Arcade menu at the top of the screen. It features eight-vs-eight gameplay, first-person perspective only, weapon spawn kits, respawns, no knockdowns, and no friendly fire.

PC Players: Maintenance is complete and Update 6.2 is now available on live servers.



With Update 6.2 comes Team Deathmatch, grenade changes, Karakin loot balance, UI improvements, bug fixes, and much more!



Patch notes: https://t.co/LCZf7ml05C — PUBG Support (@PUBG_Support) February 19, 2020

PUBG’s Team Deathmatch maps take place on seven different smaller locations from the game’s battle royale maps, so there’s plenty of variety in the layouts of the battle locations.

The first team to reach 50 kills wins the round and the first team to win two rounds wins the game. Team Deathmatch will be tweaked and added to over time, so PUBG Corp. encourages feedback on the new mode.

The 6.2 update also made sweeping changes to grenades, including frag grenades, smoke grenades, stun grenades, and molotov cocktails. The loot pool on Karakin has also been updated, with the G36C and MP5K being added and spawn rates of other items tweaked.

You can check out the full, lengthy list of patch notes on PUBG’s website or just hop on the game right now to experience the changes immediately.