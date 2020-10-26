PUBG will be 30 FPS on Xbox Series S, 60 FPS on Xbox Series X and PS5

The next-gen consoles will be released next month and PUBG is ready for the improved performance with a new Framerate Priority mode that allows the game to run up to 60 FPS on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, the developer announced today.

The Framerate Priority option will also be added for the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro with the October 9.1 update on Oct. 29. “After rigorous testing, we’re pleased to say that the game performance is extremely smooth and stable, with faster loading and little to no frame drops thanks to the power of next-gen,” the developers said.

Xbox Series S and Xbox One S won’t have that option, though. Instead, the game will run at 30 FPS on those devices. The developers are working on raising the framerate caps for those consoles in the future, however.

The Xbox Series S was built to have the same power as the Xbox Series X but lower resolution rates so it can be cheaper, so it makes sense that players won’t be able to run the game at 60 FPS on both consoles.

PUBG will be playable from day one on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 when they launch. Players can upgrade to next-gen consoles without any extra cost if they use the same account.

The game will also support cross-generation multiplayer alongside cross-platform play, which means players on Xbox One, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 players can play against each other.